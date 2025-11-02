An Update on New World – News

As New World recognizes its fourth anniversary since launching on PC, we reflect on an incredible journey shaped by our dedicated player community. Your feedback and passion have been instrumental in evolving Aeternum into the world it is today, and our team is deeply grateful for this shared adventure. After four years of steady content updates and a major new console release, we’ve reached a point where it is no longer sustainable to continue supporting the game with new content updates.

The recently launched Season 10 and Nighthaven update will serve as the final content release for New World on PC and consoles. It is only after much consideration that we’ve reached this decision. To thank you, the New World community, for your support over the years, we have made the Nighthaven release available to you for free. To ensure all New World players can experience this content, we also made Rise of the Angry Earth free for all PC players.

In the coming months, we will provide more details on what to expect and other essential information. Rest assured, our intention is to keep servers operating through 2026, allowing our community time to continue their adventures in Aeternum. Additionally, New World: Aeternum will still be downloadable for PlayStation Plus members (Extra and Premium).

Players of Aeternum: Your dedication and enthusiasm have made this New World adventure an unforgettable journey. We’re deeply grateful for every moment you’ve spent helping build this extraordinary world alongside us. It has been an honor to share Aeternum with you, thank you for helping make this game something truly special.

FAQ

How long will I be able to play New World: Aeternum?

We will provide more details on what to expect in the coming months. We will provide a minimum of six months’ notice before making any changes that impact your ability to play New World: Aeternum.

Are you sunsetting the game?

No, not at this time. While New World will not be receiving new content updates, servers will be live through 2026. Our focus has been on completing the Season 10: Nighthaven content update and sharing it with our players.

Can I still install New World: Aeternum if I had previously purchased the game?

Yes, if you’ve previously purchased New World: Aeternum then you can download and install the game again.

Will I still be able to use my in-game currency (e.g., Marks of Fortune)?

Yes, you will still be able to purchase and use in-game currency. If this changes, we will share an update with the community.

Will I still be able to purchase in-game currency (e.g., Marks of Fortune) for use in the game?

Yes, you will still be able to purchase and use in-game currency. If this changes, we will share an update with the community.

Will I still be able to buy the game after October 28?

You will be able to purchase and play the game on all platforms until further notice. While we don’t have an update yet for how long that will be, we will share that information with the community as soon as we can.

How long will the game stay on PlayStation Plus (Extra & Premium)?

You will be able to play New World: Aeternum on PlayStation Plus (Extra & Premium) until further notice. While we don’t have an update yet for how long that will be, we will share that information with the community as soon as we can.

Will there be any additional bug fixes, server merges, etc. after Season 10?

Yes, while there will be no new content coming to the game after Season 10, we will continue to keep the game running smoothly.

Are refunds available for Marks of Fortune purchases?

No, refunds are not available for Marks of Fortune purchases.

I just bought the game, can I get a refund?

Please check with customer support for the platform where you purchased New World: Aeternum for assistance.

Will there still be seasonal events, world bosses and bonus weeks?