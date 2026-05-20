The Boys Season 5: Gen V Crossover And Cancellation Explained By Eric Kripke

Prime Video

Several familiar faces from “Gen V” joined the fight against Homelander in the penultimate episode of “The Boys,” but Prime Video’s recent decision to cancel the spin-off has cast an unfortunate shadow over the characters’ long-awaited appearances.

“I’m hopeful that’s not the last time you see them, because we don’t end their storyline in ‘The Boys,'” series creator Eric Kripke tells TVLine. “Like, that’s all done and they head off to have more adventures. Those characters still have things to work on, and that was very intentional. We still want the opportunity to be able to do that.”

Kripke points to a specific moment during Episode 7 in which Annie (Erin Moriarty) asks Marie (Jaz Sinclair), “What good is all that power if you can’t control it?” According to Kripke, that line sets up what would have been Marie’s “next big conflict.”

“She has all of this power, and everyone online is like, ‘Well, why doesn’t she just go take on Homelander?’ I’m like, ‘She’s a 19-year-old kid! She has no idea how to wield any of it in any sort of responsible, controlled way,'” Kripke explains. “Were there to be another season of ‘Gen V,’ that would be her training-with-Yoda season where she really learns how to take the next step.”

Kripke continues: “The fact that she’s super powerful, which she is, does not mean she’s automatically ready for every single conflict, much less one as big as Homelander. It could be quite dangerous and destructive, and it could lead to a lot of collateral damage and casualties if she can’t control it, so she still has a long road to go. That’s what we tried to plant there.”