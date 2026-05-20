The Boys Season 5: Gen V Crossover And Cancellation Explained By Eric Kripke

Several familiar faces from “Gen V” joined the fight against Homelander in the penultimate episode of “The Boys,” but Prime Video’s recent decision to cancel the spin-off has cast an unfortunate shadow over the characters’ long-awaited appearances.
“I’m hopeful that’s not the last time you see them, because we don’t end their storyline in ‘The Boys,'” series creator Eric Kripke tells TVLine. “Like, that’s all done and they head off to have more adventures. Those characters still have things to work on, and that was very intentional. We still want the opportunity to be able to do that.”
Kripke points to a specific moment during Episode 7 in which Annie (Erin Moriarty) asks Marie (Jaz Sinclair), “What good is all that power if you can’t control it?” According to Kripke, that line sets up what would have been Marie’s “next big conflict.”
“She has all of this power, and everyone online is like, ‘Well, why doesn’t she just go take on Homelander?’ I’m like, ‘She’s a 19-year-old kid! She has no idea how to wield any of it in any sort of responsible, controlled way,'” Kripke explains. “Were there to be another season of ‘Gen V,’ that would be her training-with-Yoda season where she really learns how to take the next step.”
Kripke continues: “The fact that she’s super powerful, which she is, does not mean she’s automatically ready for every single conflict, much less one as big as Homelander. It could be quite dangerous and destructive, and it could lead to a lot of collateral damage and casualties if she can’t control it, so she still has a long road to go. That’s what we tried to plant there.”
Eric Kripke ‘fought really hard’ to save Gen V
As for the cancellation of “Gen V” after two seasons, “The Boys” creator Eric Kripke admits he’s “bummed.”
“There’s more story that we want to tell,” Kripke tells TVLine. “Sometimes these things just don’t go your way, but me and all the of other producers really fought hard to try to keep it going. Alas, you know, it didn’t work out, but one of the advantages of having a world like this is we will be able to find opportunities to continue their story. Some of the ‘Gen V’ gang show up for the last couple of episodes of ‘The Boys,’ with further stories on the horizon. We’re starting to kick around ideas and see how can we bring back those characters.”
Kripke says the “completist” in him would especially like to see Marie’s story continue in some form. And there’s one thing Kripke says he would like to make very clear: “Just to state it for everyone online, I’m not the one who canceled the show,” he says. “I fought really hard to stop it from being canceled.”
The series finale of “The Boys” drops Wednesday, May 20 on Prime Video. How do you predict it will end? Which characters are you most worried about? And have you come to terms with the cancellation of “Gen V”? Whatever’s on your mind, drop it in a comment below.