Anne Hathaway Calls Out Costar Meryl Streep for Stealing Her Iconic Cerulean Sweater

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Anne Hathaway joined Stephen Colbert on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday, April 16, to chat about her upcoming film, The Devil Wears Prada 2

During her appearance, the Oscar winner hilariously called out her costar Meryl Streep for stealing her cerulean sweater that she famously wore in the original 2006 film

The Devil Wears Prada 2 hits theaters on May 1, 2026

Anne Hathaway is keeping tabs.

The Oscar winner, 43, comedically called out her Devil Wears Prada costar during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, when the eponymous host mentioned that Meryl Streep was recently on the show to promote the beloved film’s sequel.

“Yeah, she stole my sweater!” quipped Hathaway, hilariously interrupting Stephen Colbert.

Meryl Streep appears on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on April 1, 2026.

Credit: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

“Yes, she stole your sweater,” he confirmed, playing along with a smile.

“That’s where it went!” she joked, prompting further laughs from the live audience during the episode that aired on Wednesday, April 15.

Hathaway was referring to the iconic cerulean sweater that her Devil Wears Prada character, Andy Sachs, wears in the original film released 20 years ago. Streep wore a blue sweater nearly identical to the one featured in the film when she joined Colbert on the show on April 1.

The sweater Streep wore on the show, however, was a custom-designed piece by Olympia Gayot for J.Crew, in collaboration with the actress’ stylist Micaela Erlanger. “Meryl makes everything iconic. We just made sure this cerulean lived up to it,” Gayot said in a statement.

The blue sweater instantly brought to mind the movie’s unforgettable scene in which Streep’s icy fashion editor character, Miranda Priestly, delivers a biting monologue to Hathaway’s Andy, explaining that the sweater she’s wearing isn’t just blue — it’s cerulean.

Anne Hathaway in 2006’s “The Devil Wears Prada.”

Credit: 20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock

Streep isn’t the first star to wear the particular color in recent weeks.

On Sunday, March 31, Hathaway was seen on stylist Ashley Afriyie’s Instagram Stories sporting a white hoodie sweatshirt with a large blue Pantone square of the color with “ceruleo” (the Italian word for cerulean) written underneath.

The nostalgic moments come as excitement increases for The Devil Wears Prada 2.

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When asked by Colbert in Hathaway’s latest appearance on the show what it’s like to be back with the whole gang for the film’s second installment, she happily expressed her excitement to be a part of it again two decades later.

“It’s so much fun. It’s so great,” she replied. “It felt so special when we were making it, and I kind of anticipated people were going to love the movie… This 20-year relationship with the movie that I get to have from making it, but now I get to have with the world.”

Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly and Anne Hathaway as Andie Sachs in “The Devil Wears Prada 2.”

Credit: Macall Polay/20th Century Studios

“It’s why we came back after all these years. It’s because the audience wanted it,” she continued. “There’s this love and this yearning to see what these characters have been up to.”

Many of the original stars will return to the sequel film, reviving their iconic roles in the glamorous — but evolved — high-fashion journalism industry years later, including Stanley Tucci and Emily Blunt in addition to Streep and Hathaway.

According to Variety, The Devil Wears Prada 2 follows Priestly “as she navigates her career amid the decline of traditional magazine publishing and as she faces off against Blunt’s character, now a high-powered executive for a luxury group with advertising dollars that Priestly desperately needs.”

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is in theaters May 1.

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