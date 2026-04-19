Tyler Glasnow braves elements, shows growth in coldest start in Dodgers history

DENVER — The cold hardly seemed like pitching weather for Tyler Glasnow. Then again, only one Dodgers pitcher seemed to take joy in the flurry of snow that greeted them Friday afternoon. Emmet Sheehan, a Northeast native, made sure to construct a snowman atop the visiting dugout rail a day before his scheduled start.

It was 35 degrees when the first pitch was thrown at 6:43 p.m., a night that ultimately was reflective of Glasnow’s growth. He is not a fan of weather. That much was clear 375 days ago, when a small drizzle in Philadelphia was enough to derail an entire outing.

That precipitation amounted to a puddle compared to how Coors Field looked Friday afternoon. The field was cleared in time for the coldest start in recorded franchise history. But there weren’t enough handwarmers around to make anyone feel comfortable — even the hottest team in baseball.

Glasnow might not like rain. But he didn’t mind the cold.

“It’s not that different,” said Glasnow after delivering seven innings of one-run ball in the Dodgers’ 7-1 romp over the Colorado Rockies. “I don’t know. I’m usually super hot and sweaty, so it’s almost nice. My body temperature is so high to where I went out there and didn’t feel cold, didn’t sweat a ton. It was almost kind of nice.”

Glasnow never seemed bothered by the elements. Nor did the rest of the Dodgers, who are now 15-4 (the franchise’s best start since 1977) after winning for the 11th time in 13 games.

“It was a dry cold,” manager Dave Roberts quipped.

Most importantly, Glasnow did not crumble. Instead, he bullied a hapless Rockies lineup. It helped that no one likes to hit in the cold, either, though the Dodgers still rolled.

Glasnow won what Roberts likened to mental warfare before the game. The cold will affect people who let it affect them.

“This is going to be like a game of chicken or something,” Roberts said. “This is a mindset game, for me.”

This usually would not suit Glasnow, who, by his own admission, usually falls victim to overthinking. That made Friday the latest example of what the Dodgers have echoed since the spring: this is not the same guy.

“He’s a different person, for me,” Roberts said. “He’s grown exponentially.”

Getting to this point took time. Injuries have robbed Glasnow of his claim as one of the best pitchers on the planet. Friday marked his first time pitching at this park, in part because he hasn’t been able to stay on the field.

His first season in Los Angeles ended because of elbow trouble, with Glasnow watching his teammates win the World Series without him. The start of his 2025 threatened to follow a similar trajectory. He had that meltdown in Philadelphia when it started to drizzle and he proceeded to not record another out. He left consecutive starts with different physical ailments and missed more than two months with shoulder inflammation.

“I just didn’t really feel like myself when I’d go out there,” Glasnow said.

Since he’s returned, he’s untangled some of his mental and physical hurdles. Glasnow not only pitched in October, but pushed himself — he pitched in relief three times, including in the decisive World Series Game 7 win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

That only reinforced Glasnow’s confidence heading into spring training. He isn’t fixating on his delivery. Even on a night where those mechanics aren’t dialed in, he’s competing. Glasnow didn’t have his best stuff Friday. He still put together his best night of the young season.

“He just wasn’t distracted,” Roberts said. “Nothing was going to affect his performance tonight.”

He’s gained his team’s and his manager’s trust.

That’s great news for the forgotten All-Star in the Dodgers’ stacked rotation. Glasnow’s talent has always given teams reason to believe there is more in there from him. This might be the 32-year-old’s best chance at putting it all together for a full season.

Nights like Friday showed why. Glasnow looked unbothered. The Rockies’ bats froze in the cold as a result, mustering just two hits and four baserunners against Glasnow.

“It’s kind of an advantage to the pitcher, I think,” Glasnow said. “So, I think, whenever it is a cold game, I think about that. They’re gonna be a lot colder than I am, so it worked out.”

What’s more, Glasnow soaked up seven innings in the first of a four-game set in Colorado, which goes a long way.

This was another step forward in what the Dodgers hope is a transformation. This might just be who Glasnow is now.

“With the season, there’s just so many things that are unforeseen, and you’ve just got to be willing to adapt and find ways to get through it,” Roberts said. “I think in years past, things affected him. He’ll admit that. I think right now, where he’s at, he’s just put the blinders on and he’s performed. For us, that’s really good to see.”