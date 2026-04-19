WWE star Dominik Mysterio reveals secret role behind iconic wrestling prop

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Dominik Mysterio has revealed his ‘wildest’ moment growing up around WWE.

The 29-year-old wrestler, who will face bitter rival Finn Balor at WrestleMania 42 this weekend, is the son of masked Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio and grew up surrounded by the biggest superstars in the world.

Speaking live in Las Vegas, Dirty Dom exclusively told Metro how he has fond memories as a child helping living legend Mick Foley make some of his iconic Mr. Socko puppets.

‘One of my wildest memories is, it’s not around here anymore, but when you come backstage for WWE, there’s like a bunch of signs where things should be, like, you have Gorilla [Position], you have male talent, stuff like that,’ he explained.

‘There used to be a place called “Magic”, and [on the sign] it used to be a magic hat with a bunny coming out of it.

‘And there was a guy named Richie that used to handle all this stuff back there. So, like, when you want a new title, Richie would change a nameplate.

Dirty Dom grew up around superstars (Picture: WWE)

‘So one of my favourite memories was, he had a drawer full of socks where Mick Foley would go and make his Mr Sockos.

‘So I remember going back there and just making a Mr. Socko with Richie, and Mick walked in and, we just made Mr. Sockos together!’

Despite growing up around wrestling, Dom still has moments where he needs to pinch himself.

The current AAA Mega Champion’s prestigious title made its debut in this year’s WWE 2K26 video game along with major stars from the legendary Lucha Libre promotion.

Mick and Mr. Socko are an iconic double act (Picture: Larry Marano/Shutterstock)

The real-life show is being run by The Undertaker, and Dom still had to do a double-take seeing the Dead Man in the hot seat.

‘It’s super fun, man. The first time I went down there, and I saw him backstage, I was like, “Holy s***! That’s Taker here in AAA! That’s awesome,”‘ he raved.

‘He’s obviously one of the greatest of all time, and to be able to have his mind and creativeness be one of, one of the driving forces behind AAA, it’s awesome. And I’m just super happy, and it’s an honour to be a part of it.’

Dom added that while Taker might seem an odd match for AAA, his expertise is invaluable for the talent.

This weekend, Dom is taking on Finn Balor (Picture: Kyle Stevens/Shutterstock)

‘Having Taker backstage for all the luchadors back there that want to understand more in this business, there’s no better person than someone like The Undertaker to be able to be back there and guide us, and tell us his vision and have us do our best to execute it.’

This weekend, Dom is taking on Finn Balor as the Judgment Day star takes on his former teammate.

Dom’s ally Raquel Rodriguez gave us a hint of what to expect from the grudge match.

‘This is a big night for him. He’s finally gonna lay the hammer down on Finn Balor, who’s no longer in the Judgment Day, because he is a loser,’ she laughed.

‘I think it’s gonna be a big weekend for Judgment Day.’

WWE 2K26 is available now. Netflix UK & Ireland subscribers can watch Raw, SmackDown, NXT and all WWE Premium Live events as part of their subscription, including WrestleMania live from Las Vegas on 18th and 19th April.

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