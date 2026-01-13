ARC Raiders First Person Mode Activated, Like A Whole New Game

ARC Raiders took the world by storm back in 2025 with the brand-new extraction shooter offering the genre that much-needed competition.

Developed by Embark Studios, the same studio behind The Finals, ARC Raiders is an extraction shooter which allows players to enter maps either solo or in teams of two or three in order to collect some much-needed equipment and materials and most importantly, get out alive.

Since its release back in October 2025, ARC Raiders finds itself sitting as a respectable 7.8 user score on Metacritic and a ‘Very Positive’ rating on Steam with fans praising its fun gameplay loop, tense, yet rewarding, rewards, and satisfying progression to name but a few key areas.

Thanks to regular updates and community support, ARC Raiders still continues to shine, even managing to bag itself the Best Multiplayer Award at December’s The Game Awards.

However, with just a third-person mode available, some players have requested the chance to try out ARC Raiders in first-person for a chance to make the already tense gameplay all the more immersive.

Although this is not yet an official option in the game, one user over on r/ARCRaiders has found a way to make it happen.

Embark Studios

“I just want to clarify I don’t think ARC Raiders needs first person at all,” the user explained alongside footage of the game with a first-person perspective.

“I love this game with all my heart and actually really enjoy the third-person aspect of it, but man, getting to experience this game in first person was surreal, the ARC felt so terrifying.”

They claim that first-person made ARC Raiders feel even more immersive with “seeing the atmosphere closer” adding a whole new spin to the extraction shooter.

So, you may be wondering how Short_Satisfaction_9 achieved this.

Well, they simply used console commands which players have previously been using to remove fog or increase the game’s brightness.

However, this ARC Raiders’ player wanted to push them to their maximum capabilities.

How To Achieve First-Person Mode

“I have had many people ask for the commands I used so, for those who want to try it out for themselves, these are the commands I used in the console.

“Camera FirstPerson | fov 45 | r.SetNearClipPlane 28.”

The result may look a little janky but there is no denying that a first-person mode is something that fans are calling out for even more since seeing it is possible.

“I’d love to see it. Definitely should be separate lobbies though,” one user shared.

Another agreed, adding, “3rd person has pretty much been my only gripe with this game (and I love it), but if there was a 1st person mode (doubtful, especially since it would split the matchmaking pools) that would be pretty awesome.”

It remains to be seen if Embark will ever officially add a first-person mode to ARC Raiders but it does seem as though the players have spoken…