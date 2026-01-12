Transfer rumors, news: Conor Gallagher nears Aston Villa move

Conor Gallagher is nearing a move from Atlético Madrid to Aston Villa. Plus, Marc Guéhi prefers a move to Bayern Munich over Manchester City and Manchester United hoping to name an interim manager within the next 48 hours.

Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

Transfers home page | Men’s winter grades | Women’s grades

TOP STORIES

– Liverpool’s Bradley out for season with knee injury

– Kompany: Karl’s Real Madrid comments an ‘error’

– USWNT captain Lindsey Heaps signs with Denver

Conor Gallagher is closing in on a move to Aston Villa, per reports. Maciej Rogowski/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

– Aston Villa are closing in on a deal for Conor Gallagher from Atlético Madrid, according to Fabrizio Romano. The former England international has made just one appearance in LaLiga this season. The Times has said that Villa want a loan deal, but Atlético are keen for an obligation to make the move permanent for €40m. Tottenham have also been heavily linked with the midfielder.

– Bayern Munich hold an advantage over Manchester City when it comes to Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guéhi, according to Footmercato, who suggest that the 25-year-old would prefer to move to Germany. The Bavarians hope to sign him as a free agent in the summer while City want to move now due to injuries sustained by Josko Gvardiol and Rúben Dias. Liverpool are among the Premier League clubs who have been linked with the England international, whose admirers also include Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Editor’s Picks 2 Related

– Michael Carrick has growing support within Manchester United for the role of interim manager, with sources telling ESPN’s Mark Ogden that the former Old Trafford has significant backing within the existing squad to assume the role. United are hoping to confirm the appointment of an interim manager within the next 48 hours, with Carrick and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer both having spoken to the club about the position.

– Toronto FC have submitted an $18m bid for Norwich City and USMNT striker Josh Sargent, a source has confirmed to ESPN’s Jeff Carlisle. The bid comes after Sargent refused to play in Norwich’s 5-1 FA Cup victory over Mansfield on Sunday. “This is obviously not something we want and will have consequences,” Norwich manager Philippe Clement said. “It is something we need to speak about inside the club, but the club has made it really clear to Josh and his agent that he will not be leaving during this transfer window.”

– West Ham midfielder Lucas Paquetá has agreed personal terms with Flamengo in Brazil, Fabrizio Romano reports. The player is reportedly set on returning to his hometown club, with the Guardian reporting that he asked not to play in West Ham’s 2-1 extra-time win over QPR on Sunday. Flamengo are said to be willing to put €40m towards a deal.

Done deals

– United States women’s national team captain Lindsey Heaps is heading home in June, when she will return to the NWSL to join expansion side Denver Summit FC. Read here.

– Aston Villa have completed the signing of Brian Madjo from FC Metz.

– Former Arsenal defender Pablo Mari has joined Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal.

– Ex-Crystal Palace winger Yannick Bolasie has joined Chapecoense after he left Cruzeiro.

Expert take

ESPN’s resident scout Tor-Kristian Karlsen weighs in on where Marc Guéhi should go this summer:

To a certain extent, Guéhi is a centre-back who exposes the limits of data. The eye test shows a a right-footed defender who controls space, closes passing lanes early and often deals with danger before it turns into a stat, yet those preventative actions rarely register in most stat models. His role at Crystal Palace — disciplined and most often wide left in a back three — further mutes the “loud” numbers that tend to amplify more chaotic centre-backs who are constantly involved in tackles, blocks and last-ditch actions. He is undoubtedly one of the best defender’s in Europe. The question: Which could would he fit most? For Bayern Munich, the appeal is obvious. They ask their defenders to hold an aggressive line, defend wide areas and cover large spaces in transition. In that sense, Guéhi’s speed, anticipation and ability to defend on the move seems a good fit. Bayern might traditionally lean toward centre-backs who dominate build-up even more heavily, but Guéhi’s functional distribution should slot into their structure. At Manchester City, the case is slightly different but still compelling. With Rodri — or whoever features as a No. 6 — often dropping to take care the first pass, City do not necessarily need their centre-backs to be constant back-line playmakers. What they do need, however, is defenders with great recovery speed, defend spaces and stay composed when the press is broken. In that regard Guéhi’s pace, positioning and understated passing game make him a decent fit. There isn’t really an answer between Munich and City. His style would suit both clubs. The answer, really, is which challenge Guéhi fancies most.

OTHER RUMORS

play 1:25 Is the Manchester United job ‘attractive’ for Amorim’s successor? Ale Moreno questions whether the “reality” at Manchester United could hinder their manager search despite competing for a top four spot in the Premier League.

– Juventus want to sign Liverpool winger Federico Chiesa on loan but Liverpool only want a permanent departure. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

– Borussia Dortmund are monitoring Manchester City winger Oscar Bobb‘s situation and are fully informed about all the details. (Florian Plettenberg)

– Oscar Bobb could also become an option for Crystal Palace during this transfer window. (TEAMtalk)

– Tottenham feel they will sign Atletico Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher now or never amid competition from Aston Villa. (TEAMtalk)

– Mathys Tel wants to leave Tottenham Hotspur on loan if his game time doesn’t increase, as the forward aims to represent France at the World Cup. Paris FC are among the interested clubs but Spurs want the 20-year-old to stay. (Fabrizio Romano)

– In addition to waiting for a response from Atletico Madrid’s Giacomo Raspadori, Roma have initiated contact with Aston Villa about a loan for Donyell Malen with an option to make the deal permanent. (Sky Sports Italia)

All of ESPN. All in one place. Watch your favorite events in the newly enhanced ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

– Aston Villa are interested in Newcastle United forward William Osula, who is also on the radar of German clubs. (talkSPORT)

– Fenerbahce have shown an interest in Ademola Lookman, although Atalanta don’t want the forward to leave. (Nicolo Schira)

– Sunderland are ready to reignite talks with Bologna for Jhon Lucumi, with I Rossoblu wanting €30m for the centre-back who has turned down their offer of a contract extension. (Nicolo Schira)

– Chelsea are internally working on a deal for Abubacarr Sedi Kinteh with Tromso wanting around €6m-€7m for the 19-year-old centre-back. (Rudy Galetti)

– Sevilla and Getafe are both interested in a six-month loan for Olympique de Marseille striker Neal Maupay. (Le 10 Sport)

– Brentford are willing to offer Lazio €13m plus €2m in bonuses for winger Matteo Cancillieri. (Nicolo Schira)

– Daniel Farke is keen to bring Union Berlin centre-back Danilho Doekhi to Leeds United, ideally on a free transfer no later than this summer. (Florian Plettenberg)

– Lazio have increased their offer for Ferencvaros midfielder Alex Toth from €10m to €12m having agreed personal terms with the 20-year-old. (Nicolo Schira)

– Fenerbahce have opened talks with Napoli to try to sign winger Noa Lang. (Nicolo Schira)

– Besiktas have made an offer worth €8m including bonuses for Monaco defender Thilo Kehrer. (Footmercato)