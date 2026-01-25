Are Walmart, Target open? Will mail be delivered?

If winter weather becomes unsafe, USPS won’t require postal workers to deliver mail. Christopher Evans/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images

As an arctic blast from Winter Storm Fern prompts Texas school cancellations, other institutions and services may follow.

Will major store chains remain open in winter weather? And will mail delivery be impacted by wintry conditions? Here’s what to know.

Will post offices close for winter weather? Will mail be delivered?

U.S. Postal Service offices may close during severe weather.

USPS carriers aren’t required to deliver in perilous conditions — including “slippery steps, snow-packed paths or icy overhangs.”

“While our goal is to deliver the mail, we stand by the decisions of local managers and/or carriers when delivery is suspended due to an immediate, serious safety concern — particularly during changeable weather conditions,” a past USPS news release says.

The entity also has a policy specific to “hazardous conditions/natural disasters,” which states, “Mail delivery service may be delayed or curtailed whenever streets or walkways present hazardous conditions to our carriers and/or vehicles. The Postal Service™ curtails delivery only after careful consideration, and only as a last resort.”

Consumers, small businesses and business mailers can receive information about weather-related disruptions through USPS Service Alerts.

Is H-E-B open?

H-E-B stores across the Austin area will remain open during the winter storm, but with adjusted hours. Stores, including Austin’s Central Markets, will operate from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and reopen at 9 a.m. Sunday, with curbside and delivery availability limited at some locations.

Stores in the DFW Metroplex and San Antonio metro area will operate from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and open at 10 a.m. Sunday. Houston H-E-B and Houston Mi Tienda stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and open at 8 a.m. Sunday.

See list of Texas H-E-B stores with limited winter storm hours.

Is Walmart open?

A “closed” sign hangs in a store’s window amid severe weather. Vincent Alban/Boston Globe via Getty Images

A Walmart spokesperson assured Newsweek of the company’s efforts to aid customers affected by this weekend’s severe weather.

“During severe weather, we focus on making sure customers and communities have what they need, using Walmart’s supply chain to respond quickly and effectively,” a spokesperson, who was not named, said. “We are taking steps to help ensure essential items — such as blankets, batteries, and other cold-weather necessities — are available in communities expected to be impacted. We are also coordinating with community and nonprofit partners to support local response efforts where possible.”

Walmart stores and clubs may be impacted by weather events. The company promises to share information about closures on its website.

Click here to see Walmart’s live store status map.

Is Target open?

A Target representative shared a statement with Newsweek.

“Target stores are stocked and well equipped to serve our guests in all weather conditions, and we work quickly to make sure that high-demand products are readily available,” a spokesperson for Target said. “We’re closely monitoring this winter storm and guests can find the current status of any store by visiting [the store locator page].”

Click here to see Target’s store locator page.

Is Whole Foods open?

While Whole Foods Market hasn’t publicly commented on this year’s winter storm, some Texas stores closed during the February 2021 winter storm. At the time, the chain encouraged customers to check in with their local store via its website.

