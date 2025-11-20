Arsenal v Real Madrid: Women’s Champions League – live | Women’s Champions League

“,”elementId”:”7e48ee24-7ca8-4eeb-8e90-3c35f3287a64″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Real Madrid: Misa, Navarro, Mendez, Lakrar, Yasmim, Angeldal, Dabritz, del Castillo, Weir, Caicedo, Feller.

Subs: Lopez, Tellez, Galvez, Redondo, Garcia, Bennison, Holmgaard, Andersson, Keukelaar, Dorado, Cristobal, Santiago.

Arsenal’s defence of the Champions League hasn’t been going to plan. Renée Slegers’s side have lost two out of their three matches so far in the league phase: a 2-1 home reverse to Lyon in matchday one, followed by a staggering collapse at Bayern Munich in matchday three last week. Those losses sandwich a win at Benfica that’s kept the show on the road, and with positions 5 to 12 securing progression to the play-offs, there’s no need to be hammering away on panic buttons just yet. But a top-four place and its concomitant guarantee of a quarter-final berth may soon become a pipe dream if Arsenal don’t get a wriggle on. They could do with a big result tonight.

“,”elementId”:”f440c542-583f-42cc-8828-f4e4782bc87d”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

They may be secretly pleased to see Real Madrid roll into town. Arsenal’s glorious Alessia Russo-inspired comeback in the second leg of last season’s quarter-final was perhaps the signature moment of their run to glory, and that 3-0 win will surely give them great belief going into this game. On the other hand, they did lose the first leg 2-0, getting themselves into enough trouble where an all-timer of a comeback was required. So it’s swings and roundabouts, and nobody will be taking too much for granted.

“,”elementId”:”e5f5403f-6cd6-4e99-97fe-e08f5ee369a4″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Especially as neither team are in top form. Arsenal, off the pace in the WSL too, followed defeat in Munich with a disappointing goalless draw with Tottenham Hotspur, while Real dropped their first Champions League points last week at home to Paris FC before getting thrashed 4-0 in Liga F at the weekend by Barcelona. Something’s got to give, but good luck predicting exactly what. Kick-off is at 8pm GMT. It’s on!

