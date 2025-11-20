Arsenal v Real Madrid: Women’s Champions League – live | Women’s Champions League

Subs: Borbe, Liddiard, Codina, Mead, Foord, Pelova, Nighswonger, Hinds, Blackstenius, Harwood.
Arsenal’s defence of the Champions League hasn’t been going to plan. Renée Slegers’s side have lost two out of their three matches so far in the league phase: a 2-1 home reverse to Lyon in matchday one, followed by a staggering collapse at Bayern Munich in matchday three last week. Those losses sandwich a win at Benfica that’s kept the show on the road, and with positions 5 to 12 securing progression to the play-offs, there’s no need to be hammering away on panic buttons just yet. But a top-four place and its concomitant guarantee of a quarter-final berth may soon become a pipe dream if Arsenal don’t get a wriggle on. They could do with a big result tonight.
They may be secretly pleased to see Real Madrid roll into town. Arsenal’s glorious Alessia Russo-inspired comeback in the second leg of last season’s quarter-final was perhaps the signature moment of their run to glory, and that 3-0 win will surely give them great belief going into this game. On the other hand, they did lose the first leg 2-0, getting themselves into enough trouble where an all-timer of a comeback was required. So it’s swings and roundabouts, and nobody will be taking too much for granted.
Especially as neither team are in top form. Arsenal, off the pace in the WSL too, followed defeat in Munich with a disappointing goalless draw with Tottenham Hotspur, while Real dropped their first Champions League points last week at home to Paris FC before getting thrashed 4-0 in Liga F at the weekend by Barcelona. Something’s got to give, but good luck predicting exactly what. Kick-off is at 8pm GMT. It’s on!
Beth Mead might not be starting tonight. But she’s leading the line in the campaign to tackle climate change. Here’s her piece from today’s Guardian, a vivid picture of how global warming is already impacting on football around the world.
Arsenal have made three changes to their starting XI in the wake of that goalless draw with Spurs. Chloe Kelly, Frida Maanum and Olivia Smith replace Beth Mead, Caitlin Foord and Stina Blackstenius, all of whom drop to the bench.
Caroline Weir of Scotland starts in the Real Madrid midfield. Filippa Angeldahl, once of Manchester City, lines up alongside her.
The teams
Arsenal: van Domselaar, Fox, Wubben-Moy, Catley, McCabe, Cooney-Cross, Maanum, Caldentey, Kelly, Russo, Smith.
Subs: Borbe, Liddiard, Codina, Mead, Foord, Pelova, Nighswonger, Hinds, Blackstenius, Harwood.
Real Madrid: Misa, Navarro, Mendez, Lakrar, Yasmim, Angeldal, Dabritz, del Castillo, Weir, Caicedo, Feller.
Subs: Lopez, Tellez, Galvez, Redondo, Garcia, Bennison, Holmgaard, Andersson, Keukelaar, Dorado, Cristobal, Santiago.
Preamble
Arsenal’s defence of the Champions League hasn’t been going to plan. Renée Slegers’s side have lost two out of their three matches so far in the league phase: a 2-1 home reverse to Lyon in matchday one, followed by a staggering collapse at Bayern Munich in matchday three last week. Those losses sandwich a win at Benfica that’s kept the show on the road, and with positions 5 to 12 securing progression to the play-offs, there’s no need to be hammering away on panic buttons just yet. But a top-four place and its concomitant guarantee of a quarter-final berth may soon become a pipe dream if Arsenal don’t get a wriggle on. They could do with a big result tonight.
They may be secretly pleased to see Real Madrid roll into town. Arsenal’s glorious Alessia Russo-inspired comeback in the second leg of last season’s quarter-final was perhaps the signature moment of their run to glory, and that 3-0 win will surely give them great belief going into this game. On the other hand, they did lose the first leg 2-0, getting themselves into enough trouble where an all-timer of a comeback was required. So it’s swings and roundabouts, and nobody will be taking too much for granted.
Especially as neither team are in top form. Arsenal, off the pace in the WSL too, followed defeat in Munich with a disappointing goalless draw with Tottenham Hotspur, while Real dropped their first Champions League points last week at home to Paris FC before getting thrashed 4-0 in Liga F at the weekend by Barcelona. Something’s got to give, but good luck predicting exactly what. Kick-off is at 8pm GMT. It’s on!