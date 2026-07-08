As Israel Loses Support in the U.S., Rahm Emanuel Criticizes Netanyahu

Rahm Emanuel, the former Chicago mayor and White House chief of staff who is exploring a 2028 presidential run, landed in Israel this week with a stern tough-love message for America’s most embattled, isolated ally — a message that he hopes could point the way forward on one of the most divisive issues in U.S. politics.

Unconditional U.S. support of Israel should end, Mr. Emanuel bluntly warns in a speech he plans to give in Tel Aviv on Wednesday, demanding that Israel make major changes if it is to retain U.S. backing at its historic strength.

Above all, he says, Israel will need to allow again for the possibility of Palestinian sovereignty and give up on dreams of annexing all of the West Bank.

He says that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government have isolated Israel and led it “into a dead end” and claims that Mr. Netanyahu sees every security problem as a nail and military action as the only hammer.