Wimbledon picks: Taylor Fritz vs. Alexander Zverev predictions, best bets, odds

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It’s been a straightforward run to the Wimbledon quarterfinals for Taylor Fritz.

The American was given a bit of a reprieve when Jack Draper pulled out of their first-round date, but Fritz has taken full advantage of a good draw, dropping just one set in four matches at the All England Club.

He’ll now take on Alexander Zverev, who is just a month removed from finally breaking his Grand Slam maiden at Roland Garros.

Zverev will look to break another hex on Wednesday as he’s playing in the quarterfinals at Wimbledon for the first time.

Oddsmakers are telling bettors to flip a coin for this showdown.

Wimbledon: Zverev vs. Fritz odds, prediction

It’s been a trying season for Fritz, but the change from clay to grass has been a boost for the 28-year-old. Fritz made it to the finals at ATP Stuttgart, where he lost to Ben Shelton, and then at ATP Halle he got revenge on Shelton and beat Zverev before falling to Frances Tiafoe in the finals.

He didn’t win any titles, but that doesn’t change the fact that it was an encouraging stretch of tennis from Fritz, who was forced to pull out of multiple clay-court events with an injury.

You’d think that Zverev’s game, which is built around an all-world serve, would translate well to the grass at Wimbledon, but the conditions always seem to get the better of him. For all that Zverev brings to the table, he’s not the most graceful mover, and that can be a huge issue on the slick surface in London. If you hesitate at Wimbledon, you’re toast.

Zverev can still overpower you with his serve and groundstrokes from the baseline, but if you get him moving on this surface, you will cause him issues.





Alexander Zverev has never made the semifinals at Wimbledon. IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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It took Fritz the better part of a decade to figure out the conditions at Wimbledon, but he’s turned himself into quite the grass-court player of late. He can match Zverev’s serve and powerful groundstrokes, and he’s got a distinct edge when it comes to court coverage.

The American has value as a short favorite on Wednesday morning.

The Play: Taylor Fritz moneyline (-115, DraftKings)

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Michael Leboff is a long-suffering Islanders fan, but a long-profiting sports bettor with 10 years of experience in the gambling industry. He loves using game theory to help punters win bracket pools, find long shots, and learn how to beat the market in mainstream and niche sports.