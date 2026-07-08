Manchester United exploring move for Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos

Manchester United are exploring a move for Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos.

Any potential deal is at an early stage and the clubs are not yet in talks, with enquiries from multiple suitors so far going via the 22-year-old’s agents.

Santos is keen to establish a regular starting place and that is currently unlikely to happen for Chelsea, especially after Moises Caicedo committed his future to Stamford Bridge in April by agreeing a new contract through to 2033.

Chelsea value the Brazil international highly; he is capable of playing as both a No. 6 and 8, showing his quality during an 18-month loan spell at Strasbourg and after breaking into the west London side’s first team last season.

Santos has been on United’s radar for some time but whether a transfer develops will largely depend on the asking price.

Chelsea would not block a move if it suited all parties. The Athletic reported on June 30 Santos was one of the players they would consider selling this summer.

He joined Chelsea from Brazilian side Vasco da Gama in January 2023 and made 43 appearances across all competitions in the 2025-26 campaign, providing three goals and four assists.

The Athletic reported in June United’s priority during the summer window has been to strengthen in midfield. Casemiro departed the club at the end of the 2025-26 campaign following the conclusion of his contract, and Manuel Ugarte subsequently suffered knee ligament damage during Uruguay’s World Cup group stage defeat to Spain and is set for an extended period out.

United had been interested in England international Elliot Anderson, who instead joined Manchester City for a fee of £116million ($153m), and also pushed for a move for Mateus Fernandes, before Tottenham Hotspur met West Ham United’s £85million (€98m, $112m) valuation.

United have also agreed a deal with Atalanta to sign midfielder Ederson, subject to a medical, for an initial €40.5million ($47m; £35m) fixed fee plus €4.5m ($5m; £4m).

A long-term United target, but midfield rebuild needs more

Analysis by The Athletic’s Manchester United correspondent Mark Critchley

After missing out Fernandes, following their reluctance to pay a fixed £85m fee, it is understandable that United would look to another young, talented midfielder with Premier League experience as an alternative.

Santos fits the bill, in that respect, and bears some similarities to Fernandes in playing style. Both are adept progressive passers, able to move the ball from one end of the pitch through midfield, and more than capable of consistently winning their duels out of possession.

With Chelsea open to letting the Brazil international leave, any deal would be unlikely to require the level of financial commitment that West Ham were demanding for Fernandes.

At 22, he has room to develop, and interest from Old Trafford is nothing new. United’s recruitment department ran the rule over Santos last summer.

United would still lack experience in the middle of the park and, in that sense, would not have fully replaced Casemiro, who was a hugely influential presence on the way to last season’s third-place Premier League finish.

Santos would not represent the marquee signing that many United supporters have demanded as part of this rebuild either.

But United still hope to sign two more midfielders this summer, alongside the expected arrival of Atalanta’s Ederson. And adding a player of Santos’ profile and potential would leave room for further reinforcement.

Would a sale make sense for Chelsea?

Analysis by The Athletic’s Chelsea correspondent Simon Johnson

Chelsea have rejected approaches for the midfielder before but it is telling that he is no longer on the ‘not for sale’ list this window.

The Brazil international made 43 appearances last season after proving to be one of the best midfielders in Ligue 1 at Strasbourg.

However, only 25 matches were from the start for Chelsea in 2025-26, including just 13 in the Premier League, and his contract does not expire until 2030 so Chelsea can demand a large sum to make a sizable profit.

That can obviously be reinvested into other signings and they have shown with their pursuit of Sunderland’s Granit Xhaka that midfielder is an area they are prepared to recruit in.

Despite being rated within the club, there is a big question mark over whether Santos will be more of a first team regular in the campaign to come. Caicedo is one of the key players employed in front of the backline, while Real Madrid have announced they are not going to make an attempt to acquire Enzo Fernandez.

The Athletic has also reported that Romeo Lavia and Dario Essugo are currently expected to stay, but selling Andrey Santos to a domestic rival may raise eyebrows among sections of the fanbase though.