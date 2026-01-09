Ashton Kutcher Calls Out Hollywood’s Weird Plastic Surgery Rules

Famous prankster Ashton Kutcher takes hypocrisy very seriously, calling out what he sees as “really weird” double standards toward plastic surgery in Hollywood this week.

“There’s this global obsession with beauty that is intellectually ripe for conversation,” Kutcher, 47, told Vanity Fair. It is a frequent topic of conversation for Kutcher and actress Mila Kunis, 42, whom he married in 2015.

“My wife actually said to me, ‘Somebody walks around with braces or Invisalign, and that’s totally fine. But the minute someone gets a rhinoplasty, that’s viewed differently,’” he said.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher met while working on ‘That ’70s Show’ (1998-2006). Pictured at the 9th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony in Los Angeles, California, 2023. / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Kutcher continued, “They’re both cosmetic enhancements, one’s to your teeth and one’s to your nose. And nobody’s ever going to be judgey about getting braces, or about how your teeth turn out from the braces. But they will for rhinoplasty or [liposuction] or a hair transplant.”

“It depends on what body part it is. That’s a really weird thing,” he added.

The cosmetic industry is a particular focus for Kutcher’s current project. For his latest role, Kutcher portrays a villainous billionaire profiting from black-market pharmaceuticals in The Beauty, an upcoming FX horror drama from Ryan Murphy, the writer, director, and producer behind Glee and American Horror Story. The series, which premieres Jan. 21, explores the drastic—even deadly—measures people take in pursuit of their “dream body.”

Kutcher touched on the sharp rise of weight-loss medications. “We’re seeing the proliferation of GLP-1s,” he said, referring to the semaglutide class of drugs often prescribed for weight loss, adding, “We’re even seeing our current administration make them cheaper and more available.”

‘The Beauty’ stars Ashton Kutcher, Anthony Ramos, Rebecca Hall, Evan Peters and Jeremy Pope, here at the New York Comic Con 2025. / Jason Mendez/Getty Images for ReedPop

The Beauty is already drawing comparisons to The Substance. The film starred Kutcher’s ex-wife, Demi Moore, whose performance earned the actress her first Oscar nomination. When asked in the interview about the similarities between the two projects, Kutcher admitted, “I haven’t seen that film.”

Kutcher hesitated to take on a role in a TV show as a father of two, including daughter Wyatt Isabelle, 11, and son Dimitri Portwood, 9. “That’s a lot of work over an extended period of time. I like to be home with my kids in Los Angeles,” Kutcher said.

Despite the actor’s initial apprehension, however, Murphy persuaded him to take on the role. “[He said,] I wrote this role for you. You’ve never really played a villain, and I think that this is the villain for you.”