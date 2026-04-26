Flash flood warning in place for Tarrant County until 2 a.m. Sunday, says the NWS

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On Saturday at 11:07 p.m. the NWS Fort Worth TX released a flash flood warning in effect until Sunday at 2:15 a.m. for Tarrant County.

“At 11:07 p.m., Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are forecast. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly,” says the NWS. “Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas.”

Locations impacted by the warning include Fort Worth, Arlington, Haltom City, Watauga, Benbrook, Saginaw, White Settlement, Forest Hill, Azle, Richland Hills, River Oaks, Kennedale, Everman, Sansom Park, Lake Worth, Eagle Mountain, Rendon, North Richland Hills, Edgecliff Village and Westworth Village.

The NWS states, “Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.”

This warning is in effect until Sunday at 2:15 a.m.

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Sources: NOAA, National Weather Service, NOAA GeoPlatform, and Esri.

Recommendations from the NWS for staying safe during a flood

If you reside in a flood-prone area or you are camping in a low-lying area, move to higher ground. If told to evacuate, do so immediately. Lock your home before departing. If time allows, disconnect utilities and appliances. Avoid basements or rooms where water has submerged electrical outlets or cords. If you notice sparks or hear buzzing, crackling, snapping, or popping noises, evacuate immediately. Avoid any water that may be charged with electricity and do not attempt to walk through floodwaters. Even 6 inches of swiftly moving water can forcefully knock you off your feet. If you become trapped by moving water, seek the highest possible point and contact emergency services by calling 911.

When heavy rain occurs, there is a potential for flooding, particularly in areas that are low-lying or prone to floods. It is crucial to never drive through water on the road, even if it appears shallow. According to the NWS, as little as 12 inches of fast-flowing water can carry away most vehicles.

What to do in the rain on the road?

Switch on headlights – Even during daylight hours, using headlights can enhance visibility and signal your presence to other drivers.

While on the road – Opt for the middle lanes and remain on higher ground. Rainwater tends to gather along the road edges.

Steer clear of puddles – Driving into puddles or low areas of rainwater can cause vehicles to hydroplane or skid out of control.

Don’t tail large vehicles closely – Trucks or buses can kick up a water spray that obstructs visibility.

Steer clear of flooded areas – When coming to a flooded road, turn around and head back. Flash flooding currents are strong and can sweep drivers off roadways. Driving through deep water can also affect a vehicle’s mechanical and electrical systems.

What is hydroplaning?

Hydroplaning is when a vehicle starts uncontrollably sliding on wet roads.

This happens when water in front of the tire builds up faster than the vehicle’s weight can push water out of the way. The water pressure then causes the vehicle to rise and slide on a thin layer of water between the tires and the road, making the driver lose control. Hydroplaning is primarily caused by three factors:

Vehicle speed – When a vehicle’s speed increases, the tire-traction grip and ability to control the vehicle decreases. Drive at a reduced speed during wet weather. Water depth – The deeper the water, the sooner a vehicle loses traction on the road. It doesn’t matter how deep the water is, even a thin layer can lead to hydroplaning. Tire tread depth – Checking your tire tread before hitting the road is important, as low or no tread can lead to sliding.

In the event of your vehicle hydroplaning, here’s what to know:

Ease off the accelerator – Step off the gas to slow down the vehicle until the tires find traction.

Turn into the skid – Turning into the skid can help the vehicle’s tires realign to regain control.

Make sure the tires reconnect with the road – During the skid, wait until the tires reconnect with the road and then gently straighten the wheels to regain control.

Brake gently as needed – Brake normally if the vehicle has anti-lock brakes and pump brakes gently if in an older vehicle.

Source: The National Weather Service

United Robots Fort Worth

This story was originally published April 25, 2026 at 11:09 PM.