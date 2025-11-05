Atlanta Falcons vs Indianapolis Colts picks, odds for NFL Week 10 game

The Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts play on Sunday, Nov. 9 at Berlin’s Olympic Stadium in a game on the NFL Week 10 schedule.

Which team will win the NFL Week 10 international game in Germany?

Check out these NFL Week 10 picks and NFL Week 10 predictions for the game, which can be seen at 7:30 a.m. MST on NFL Network (stream with FUBO).

The Colts are a 6.5-point favorite over the Falcons in NFL Week 10 odds for the game, courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook.

Indianapolis is -325 on the moneyline, while Atlanta is +260. The over/under (point total) is set at 48.5 points.

Expert MLB daily picks: Unique MLB betting insights only at USA TODAY

NFL Week 10 picks: Raiders at Broncos | Falcons vs Colts | Saints at Panthers | Giants at Bears | Jaguars at Texans | Bills at Dolphins | Ravens at Vikings | Browns at Jets | Patriots at Buccaneers | Cardinals at Seahawks | Rams at 49ers | Lions at Commanders | Steelers at Chargers | Eagles at Packers | Score predictions

Watch Falcons at Colts live on FUBO (free trial)

Jeremy Cluff writes: “Did the Steelers show the blueprint to beat the Colts? We don’t see Atlanta’s defense forcing six turnovers and holding Jonathan Taylor to 45 yards on 14 carries like Pittsburgh did.”

NFL Week 10 picks: Predictions, score projections for who wins every NFL game this week

Bookies.com: Bet the Falcons with the points vs Colts

Bill Speros writes: “Both teams probably wanted to leave the country after Week 9. The Falcons clawed back from a 21-7 deficit only to lose 24-23 at New England following a missed PAT in the 4th quarter. The Falcons forced a pair of Drake Maye turnovers and kept New England out of the end zone in the 2nd half. Danny Dimes couldn’t pitch pennies as the Colts fell off their high horse at Pittsburgh in Week 9. Indy committed 6 turnovers in a 27-20 loss. The Falcons keep this one close with pressure on Daniel Jones, as their offense matches well with the Colts.”

NFL power rankings Week 10: Big shakeup with Colts, Packers, Lions, Chiefs losses

The site’s formula predicts that the Colts will win the NFL Week 10 game against the Falcons.

NFL Week 10 odds: Point spreads, moneylines, over/unders for betting on games this week

ESPN: Colts have a 69.1% chance to beat Falcons on Sunday

The site gives the Falcons a 30.7% shot at winning the NFL Week 10 game, with the remaining percentage accounting for a tie.

NFL Week 10 schedule: TV channels, how to watch, how to stream games this week

Dimers: Falcons 22, Colts 21

It writes: “After extensive simulations, our model gives the Falcons a win probability of 58%, while the Colts have a win probability of 42%.”

Sportsnaut: Indianapolis Colts 28, Atlanta Falcons 20

Matt Johnson writes: “The Atlanta Falcons defense is going to try to beat up Daniel Jones, as evidenced by the second-highest blitz rate (33.9 percent) in the NFL. However, Jones has carved up the blitz this season, and the Indianapolis Colts’ offensive line can hold up well in pass protection. That’s not to mention the fact that Jonathan Taylor is facing a Falcons run defense that has allowed 141.2 rush ypg and 4.6 yards per carry in the last five games. Bijan Robinson’s big-play ability gives Atlanta a chance against Indianapolis, but the Colts are the better team and well-equipped to handle what the Falcons throw at them.”

NFL’s highest paid players in 2025: Quarterbacks | Running backs | Wide receivers | Tight ends | Offensive linemen | D-linemen | Cornerbacks | Safeties | Linebackers | Edge rushers | Highest paid NFL players: Overall | By position | By team

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today. Sign up for azcentral Preps Now. And be sure to subscribe to our daily sports newsletters so you don’t miss a thing.