ATP Madrid Best Bets Including Dino Prizmic vs Ben Shelton

The ATP Masters 1000 Madrid second round on April 24 features several matches where momentum and surface preference could play a key role. Damir Dzumhur’s recent performance makes him a strong candidate to keep things close; Lorenzo Musetti’s clay-court edge gives him the advantage over Hubert Hurkacz. At the same time, Dino Prizmic could challenge Ben Shelton, who may be affected by fatigue after his title run in Munich.

ATP Masters 1000 Madrid 1/32-Finals

Griekspoor – Dzumhur: 24.04.2026 11:00 CEST

H2H: first meeting

Tallon Griekspoor has lost four of his last five matches. Last week in Munich, Griekspoor lost to Shapovalov in the opening round in three tight sets.

Damir Dzumhur has lost three of his last five matches. This week in Madrid, Dzumhur defeated Bellucci in the opening round in straight sets. Besides losing his serve once, the Bosnian dominated on his serve.

Best Bet to Make

According to the bookies, Dzumhur is the underdog in this matchup, but we disagree. He dominated in the opening round. On the other hand, Griekspoor lost his last four matches and has not won a single clay-court match this season. We expect Dzumhur to keep this match close.

That being said, Dzumhur covering the games handicap is a value bet.

Value bet/ the best odds: Damir Dzumhur +2.5 games handicap @1.80 @bet365

Hurkacz – Musetti: 24.04.2026 11:00 CEST

H2H: 2-2

Hubert Hurkacz has won three of his last five matches. This week in Madrid, Hurkacz won the opening match against Faria in straight sets. He served well, offering and saving three breakpoints he offered.

Lorenzo Musetti has lost three of his last five matches. Last week in Barcelona, the Italian lost to Fils in the quarterfinals in straight sets. Last season in Madrid, Musetti lost to Draper in the semifinals in straight sets.

Best Bet to Make

According to the bookies, Musetti is the slight favourite, and we agree. He is a better clay-court player than Hurkacz and had a decent run at Madrid last season. We expect him to keep the rallies long and win.

That being said, Musetti winning is a value bet.

Value bet/ the best odds: Lorenzo Musetti winning @1.53 @bet365

Shelton – Prizmic: 24.04.2026 12:30 CEST

H2H: first meeting

Ben Shelton has won five straight matches. Last week in Munich, Shelton played his best clay-court tennis and won the title, defeating Cobolli in the final in straight sets. He has never made it past the third round here in Madrid.

Dino Prizmic has won four of his last five matches. This week in Madrid, Prizmic qualified for the main draw tournament. In the opening main draw round, the Croat upset Berrettini in straight sets. He dominated on his serve, offering and saving only one breakpoint.

Best Bet to Make

According to the bookies, Prizmic is the slight underdog in this matchup, but we disagree. Shelton has had almost no rest since winning the title in Munich. On the other hand, Prizmic thrives on clay courts. After defeating Berrettini in straight sets easily, Prizmic will be confident coming into this matchup.

That being said, Prizmic covering the games handicap is a value bet.

Value bet/ the best odds: Dino Prizmic +2.5 games handicap @1.73 @bet365

Main Photo Credit: Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports