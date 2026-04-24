Here’s What’s Coming in the 2026 Apple TV

There are a lot of folks waiting for a new version of the Apple TV because the set-top box hasn’t been updated since 2022. There is an update coming this year, but people will need to wait a bit longer because Apple is holding the next ‌Apple TV‌ until the new version of Siri comes out this fall.

Design

‌Apple TV‌ design updates don’t happen often, and that’s not changing in 2026. The next ‌Apple TV‌ is going to have the same squircle shape as the current model, and it’ll continue to be made from a black plastic material.

We’re expecting the 2026 ‌Apple TV‌ to be indistinguishable from the existing ‌Apple TV‌ on the exterior, with no changes to size or design.

New Chip

The ‌Apple TV‌ 4K is going to get a new A-series chip, and that’ll be the biggest upgrade. Rumors suggest Apple is planning to use the A17 Pro that was first introduced in the iPhone 15 Pro models.

Compared to the A15 Bionic in the current ‌Apple TV‌, the A17 Pro is a solid update, and it’s a good reason to hold off on buying the current model. The A17 Pro is built on a 3-nanometer process for faster speeds and better efficiency, and it has hardware-accelerated ray tracing for higher-quality graphics in games.

The A17 Pro is the oldest chip Apple makes that supports Apple Intelligence, and it’s also used in the iPad mini 7.

Given that Apple has held the ‌Apple TV‌ update for so long, it’s possible it’ll get an even newer chip like the A18 or A19. A RAM update is possible too, especially if the ‌Apple TV‌ has any kind of ‌Apple Intelligence‌ support.

Apple Intelligence and Siri

The next ‌Apple TV‌ is ready to launch, but new ‌Siri‌ features are the holdup. Apple wants to release the ‌Apple TV‌ with the smarter version of ‌Siri‌ that’s in the works, and it’s not ready to go.

Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman says the Apple TV is linked to “new artificial intelligence features” that Apple has postponed until iOS 27, which is coming in September 2026. Apple intended to launch the ‌Apple Intelligence‌ ‌Siri‌ features in spring 2026, but the company was still experiencing issues with ‌Siri‌. At this point, we’re not going to see new ‌Siri‌ capabilities until iOS 27, which also means a delay for all the devices that Apple is holding.

Along with the ‌Apple TV‌, the rumored home hub and a new version of the HomePod are waiting on ‌Siri‌.

Updated ‌Siri‌ features may require more RAM and a faster chip, so if you want the smarter ‌Siri‌ on the ‌Apple TV‌, that’s another reason to wait before making a purchase.

Wi-Fi

The ‌Apple TV‌ could get Apple’s N1 networking chip with Wi-Fi 7 support. Wi-Fi 7 works with the 6GHz band offered by newer routers.

6GHz connectivity is faster and less congested, which you want for a device designed for streaming content.

Bluetooth and Thread

The ‌Apple TV‌ 4K could get Bluetooth 6 for connecting devices like controllers and earbuds.

Apple’s N1 chip also supports Thread, so the ‌Apple TV‌ will be able to continue to serve as a Thread border router and a Matter hub for smart home devices.

Pricing

There have been rumors of a price drop, so it’s possible Apple has plans for a cheaper ‌Apple TV‌.

Apple could release two models, one that’s higher-end and one that has lower specs and a lower price tag, or it could keep the existing ‌Apple TV‌ around as a low-cost option.

Launch Date

Since the new version of ‌Siri‌ has been pushed to ‌iOS 27‌ and the ‌Apple TV‌ is tied to that update, we’re likely not going to see the ‌Apple TV‌ refreshed until September 2026 at the earliest.