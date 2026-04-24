Tennis Picks Today: 5 Best Bets & Predictions Ft. Ben Shelton vs Dino Prizmic, Coco Gauff vs Leolia Jeanjean | April 24, 2026

Here we are again with our top tennis picks, reliable predictions, and best bets of the day from the Round-of-64 matches at the Madrid Open, featuring both ATP and WTA stars. Reigning BMW Open champion Ben Shelton will begin his journey in the Spanish capital against Dino Prizmic in his opening round at the Arantxa Sanchez stadium on Friday.

Fellow American and Miami Open finalist Coco Gauff will aim to redeem her poor run at the Stuttgart Open when she takes on Leolia Jeanjean in her Madrid Open opener at the same stadium later in the day. In addition to these two matches, we bring you the top picks from two more men’s singles and one women’s singles match.

Top Tennis Picks and Best Bets Today

Ben Shelton vs. Dino Prizmic: Set Spread, Shelton -1.5 (+120)

This will be the first meeting between Shelton and Prizmic. The American is contending a 17-5 record for the season with two ATP 500-level titles in the bag. In contrast, Prizmic is 5-5 in the campaign, coming off his best run at a tournament this year, reaching the final of the ATP Challenger in Monza, Italy, last week.

The 20-year-old sealed a thrilling straight-set victory over Matteo Berrettini in the opening round of the Madrid Open and is looking good on clay. Despite Prizmic’s recent form, we don’t think he can pose any threat to Shelton today. Expect Shelton to win two sets today and advance to the round of 32 with ease.

Leolia Jeanjean vs. Coco Gauff: Total Games Over 17.5 (-102)

This is the second professional meeting between the duo, and the first on a clay surface. Their previous meeting came in the first round of the 2022 US Open, where Gauff secured a straight-set victory, allowing the Frenchwoman to win just five games.

While we predict a straight-set win for the American today, we expect Jeanjean to win at least three games on either side, and if not, at least six in both, which would take the total over 18, making our pick a lucrative one.

Jannik Sinner vs. Benjamin Bonzi: Total Games Under 17.5 (-135)

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner is the man to beat at the moment. The Italian is in red-hot form, claiming three Masters 1000 titles in a row to reclaim his spot as the top seed in men’s singles. Sinner will be commencing his journey in Madrid against a familiar opponent in Benjamin Bonzi.

This will be the fourth meeting between the duo, with the Italian commanding a 3-0 lead in the head-to-head battle. Their only previous meeting on clay came at the 2020 French Open, where Sinner dispatched Bonzi in straight sets. We don’t expect or oversee any miracles in this one; therefore, expect Sinner to win in two sets and the total games under 17.

Jessica Pegula vs. Katie Boulter: Total Games Over 19.5 (-110)

The reigning Dubai and Charleston Open champion, Jessica Pegula, will be up against Britain’s Katie Boulter in her opening round match in Madrid. This will be the third meeting between the duo, with their head-to-head stat split 1-1.

Both their previous meetings resulted in three sets, with Boulter winning in the 2023 United Cup and Pegula in the 2025 BJK Cup. Pegula is 5-0 on clay this season, while the Brit is 3-2. We expect Boulter to win at least eight games today, albeit in a losing cause, as Pegula is the clear favorite to win the tie and advance to the round of 32.

Joao Fonseca vs. Marin Cilic: Set Spread, Cilic +1.5 (+105)

This will be the first-ever meeting between the veteran Croatian and the Brazilian teenage sensation. Marin Cilic is in the last stretch of his ironman career in professional tennis, while Joao Fonseca is the next-gen talent aiming to make an impact on tour at the earliest.

While we are leaning towards Fonseca to win the tie and advance to the round of 32, we are ready to make a bold pick: Cilic winning one set today and forcing the game into a decider. Expect the veteran Croat to come up with some big shots today, but the Brazilian to ultimately win the match.

*All bets and wagers sourced from BetMGM

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