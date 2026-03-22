ATP Miami Best Bets Including Daniil Medvedev vs Rei Sakamoto

The ATP Masters 1000 Miami 1/32-finals keep bringing a good mix of value and solid favourites. Cilic looks capable of keeping things very close with his experience, Tabilo has the tools to trouble Rublev on these courts, and Medvedev should be in full control given his current form and consistency.

ATP Masters 1000 Miami 1/32-Finals

Nakashima – Cilic: 21.03.2026 22:00 CEST

H2H: 1-1

Brandon Nakashima has won three of his last five matches. The last match he played was in Indian Wells, where he lost to Zverev in the third round in three tight sets. Last season in Miami, the American lost to Dimitrov in the fourth round.

Marin Cilic has lost three of his last five matches. This will be his fourteenth appearance in Miami. Cilic has made it in every appearance at least past the opening round. The Croat defeated Popyrin this week in Miami in the opening round in straight sets.

Best Bet to Make

According to the bookies, Cilic is the slight underdog in this matchup, but we disagree. He dominated in the opening round and enjoys playing in the States. Earlier this season, Cilic lost in two tight tiebreaks against Nakashima. We expect him to keep this match tight.

That being said, Cilic covering the games handicap is a value bet.

Value bet/ the best odds: Marin Cilic +1.5 games handicap @1.91 @bet365

Rublev – Tabilo: 21.03.2026 19:00 CEST

H2H: 1-0

Andrey Rublev has won three of his last five matches. The last match he played was in Indian Wells, where he lost to Diallo in the second round in three tight sets. Last season in Miami, Rublev lost to Bergs in the second round in straight sets.

Alejandro Tabilo has won three of his last five matches. This week in Miami, Tabilo defeated Comesana in the opening round in straight sets. He offered and saved two breakpoints. Last season in Miami, the Chilean lost to Ruud in the third round in straight sets.

Best Bet to Make

According to the bookies, Rublev is the favourite in this matchup, but we disagree. Tabilo served well in the opening round and enjoys playing on fast courts. On the other hand, Rublev struggled against Diallo two weeks ago under similar conditions.

That being said, Tabilo covering the games handicap is a value bet.

Value bet/ the best odds: Alejandro Tabilo +2.5 games handicap @1.83 @bet365

Sakamoto – Medvedev: 21.03.2026 20:00 CEST

H2H: first meeting

Rei Sakamoto has lost three of his last five matches. He has been granted a wild card this week in Miami. In the opening main draw round, Sakamoto defeated Kovacevic in three tight sets.

Daniil Medvedev has won four of his last five matches. Last week in Indian Wells, Medvedev lost to Sinner in the final in two tiebreaks. A week before, he won the ATP 500 title in Dubai.

Best Bet to Make

According to the bookies, Medvedev is the favourite in this matchup, and we agree. He is in great form and enjoys playing in the States. On the other hand, Sakamoto has no experience at the Masters 1000 level. We expect a one-sided match.

That being said, Medvedev covering the games handicap is a value bet.

Value bet/ the best odds: Daniil Medvedev -5.5 games handicap @2.20 @bet365

Main Photo Credit: Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports