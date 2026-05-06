Cape Coral’s ‘Deadpool Killer’ Wade Wilson to be featured on new season of Netflix series

THE SUSPECTS, STOLE MONEY AND ITEMS FROM HIS CAR. >> AND MORE BREAKING NEWS HERE AT NOON. A CONVICTED KILLER WAYNE WILSON’S LEGAL TEAM WAS IN TALLAHASSEE THIS MORNING TRYING TO UNDO THE CONVICTED KILLER’S DEATH SENTENCE. THE 2019 MURDERS OF 2 CAPE CORAL WOMEN. >> WILSONS ATTORNEYS WERE GOING TO CHALLENGE HOW THE STATE SENTENCED AM ARGUING NEW DEATH PENALTY RULES SHOULDN’T APPLY TO AN OLD CASE. GULF COAST NEWS REPORTER SAMANTHA ROMERO LISTENED IN AS WILSON’S DEFENSE TEAM AND THE STATE WENT HEAD TO HEAD THIS MORNING. SAMANTHA. >> WILSON’S LEGAL TEAM WAS SUPPOSED TO CHALLENGE WILSON’S DEATH PENALTY SENTENCE. BUT THE ARGUMENTS WERE CUT SHORT WHEN WILSON’S ATTORNEY WAIVED THE WHITE FLAG SAYING RECENT RULINGS ALREADY SHUT DOWN EVERY ARGUMENT HE PLANNED TO MAKE. >> IT WAS OVER ALMOST AS SOON AS IT STARTED. COUNSEL FOR WADE WILSON ONLY SPEAKING FOR ABOUT 90 SECONDS IN FRONT OF THE FLORIDA SUPREME COURT ON THE WILSON WADE WILSON’S COUNSEL, MICHAEL OF HERMAN CAIN TO THE FLORIDA SUPREME COURT THURSDAY MORNING, KNOWING THE GROUND HAD ALREADY SHIFTED LITERALLY LESS JUST OVER 30 DAYS YOU ISSUED AN OPINION ADDRESSING ALL OF THE ISSUES THAT FREE. >> THEY ARGUED WILSON’S CASE NEEDED A UNANIMOUS DECISION FROM THE JURY TO SENTENCE HIM TO DEATH IN THE FLORIDA’S NEW LAW SAYING ONLY 8 OUT OF 12 JURORS NEED TO AGREE SHOULD NOT APPLY TO THIS CASE. WILSON GOT TO GO BACK IN FAVOR OF DEATH. 93 IN FAVOR CHRISTINE’S MURDER AND 10 TO 2 FOR DIANE’S. BUT IN DECEMBER, THE FLORIDA SUPREME COURT ISSUED 2 MAJOR OPINIONS FOR OTHER CASES, THE COURT UPHELD FLORIDA’S NEW DEATH PENALTY LAW ENACTED IN 2023. THOSE RULINGS UNDER CUT EVERY ARGUMENT OF HERMAN PLAN TO MAKE THE NEXT STEP FOR MY CLIENT AND PROBABLY FROM MR. HUNT IS GOING TO BE UNITED STATES SUPREME COURT TO CONSIDER THAT THE ARGUMENTS FINISHED IN JUST 3 MINUTES. STUNNING EVEN FOR THE JUSTICES WHO LET OUT A LAUGH AND SURPRISE TO THOSE IN THE AUDIENCE THAT USUALLY DOESN’T GO >> NOW THERE WERE NO QUESTIONS FROM THE JUSTICES CAN ON GULF COAST NEWS TO LET YOU KNOW, WILSON’S LEGAL TEAM DOES TAKE THIS CASE UP TO T

Cape Coral’s ‘Deadpool Killer’ Wade Wilson to be featured on new season of Netflix series Updated: 1:07 PM EDT May 5, 2026 Editorial Standards ⓘ Wade Wilson, a man convicted of the first-degree murder of two women in Cape Coral in 2019, will be a featured element of an upcoming season of a Netflix true crime show.Wilson will be one of the four subjects of Season 2 of Blumhouse Productions and ITV America’s true-crime docuseries “Worst Ex Ever.”>>Video above: Archive footage from February 5, 2026Wilson, who is also known as the “Deadpool Killer” and the “Handsome Devil Killer,” was convicted on all charges, including two of first-degree murder, in June 2024. He was found guilty of killing Kristine Melton and Diane Ruiz. A jury recommended Wilson for the death penalty.His crimes will be featured in an episode of the upcoming season, which will be released on Wednesday, May 6. The true-crime doc features a blend of testimonials, bodycam footage and animated reenactments.Watch the trailer here.DOWNLOAD the free Gulf Coast News app for your latest news and alerts on breaking news, weather, sports, entertainment, and more on your phone or tablet. And check out the Very Local Gulf Coast app to stream news, entertainment and original programming on your TV. Wade Wilson, a man convicted of the first-degree murder of two women in Cape Coral in 2019, will be a featured element of an upcoming season of a Netflix true crime show. Wilson will be one of the four subjects of Season 2 of Blumhouse Productions and ITV America’s true-crime docuseries “Worst Ex Ever.” >>Video above: Archive footage from February 5, 2026 Wilson, who is also known as the “Deadpool Killer” and the “Handsome Devil Killer,” was convicted on all charges, including two of first-degree murder, in June 2024. He was found guilty of killing Kristine Melton and Diane Ruiz. A jury recommended Wilson for the death penalty. His crimes will be featured in an episode of the upcoming season, which will be released on Wednesday, May 6. The true-crime doc features a blend of testimonials, bodycam footage and animated reenactments. Watch the trailer here. DOWNLOAD the free Gulf Coast News app for your latest news and alerts on breaking news, weather, sports, entertainment, and more on your phone or tablet. And check out the Very Local Gulf Coast app to stream news, entertainment and original programming on your TV.