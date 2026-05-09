ATP Rome Best Bets Including Lorenzo Musetti vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard

The ATP Masters 1000 Rome second round continues with a mix of proven clay-court matchups and potential value spots. Luciano Darderi looks well-positioned to extend his strong head-to-head edge over Yannick Hanfmann. At the same time, Lorenzo Musetti should benefit from fresher legs against Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard after the Frenchman’s demanding opener. Meanwhile, Mariano Navone’s solid clay-court form could make him a live underdog against Felix Auger-Aliassime.

ATP Masters 1000 Rome 1/32-Finals

Hanfmann – Darderi: 08.05.2026 17:30 CEST

H2H: 0-4

Yannick Hanfmann has lost three of his last five matches. Last week in Madrid, Hanfmann lost to Cerundolo in the second round in straight sets. He was the quarterfinalist here in 2023. This week in Rome, Hanfmann upset Hurkacz in three sets in the opening round after losing the opening set.

Luciano Darderi has lost three of his last five matches. Last week in Madrid, Darderi lost to Cerundolo in the third round in straight sets.

Best Bet to Make

According to the bookies, Darderi is the slight favourite in this matchup, and we agree. He has won all four head-to-head meetings on clay against Hanfmann in straight sets. We expect him to win for the fifth time against the German.

That being said, Darderi winning is a value bet.

Value bet/ the best odds: Luciano Darderi winning @1.62 @bet365

Musetti – Mpetshi Perricard: 08.05.2026 20:30 CEST

H2H: 4-1

Lorenzo Musetti has won three of his last five matches. Last week in Madrid, Musetti lost to Lehecka in the 1/8-Finals in straight sets.

Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard has lost three of his last five matches. The last match he played before the ATP Rome was almost two months ago in Miami, where he lost to Ugo Carabelli in the opening round in three sets. This week in Rome, the Frenchman defeated Fearnley in the opening round in three tight sets.

Best Bet to Make

According to the bookies, Musetti is the favourite in this matchup, and we agree. He leads 4-1 in head-to-head meetings and is well rested. On the other hand, Mpetshi Perricard had a three-hour battle after being out for almost two months.

That being said, Musetti covering the games handicap is a value bet.

Value bet/ the best odds: Lorenzo Musetti -4.5 games handicap @2.25 @bet365

Auger-Aliassimne – Navone: 09.05.2026 Time TBA

H2H: 0-1

Felix Auger-Aliassime has won three of his last five matches. Last week in Madrid, the Canadian lost to Blockx in the third round in straight sets.

Mariano Navone has lost three of his last five matches. Last week in Cagliari, Navone lost to Berrettini in the 1/8-Finals in straight sets. This week in Rome, Navone defeated Shapovalov in straight sets. Last season in Rome, the Argentine lost to Sinner in the second round in straight sets.

Best Bet to Make

According to the bookies, Navone is the slight underdog in this matchup, but we disagree. Auger-Aliassime struggled on clay last week in Madrid. On the other hand, Navone dominated in the opening round and has already defeated Auger-Aliassime on clay.

That being said, Navone covering the games handicap is a value bet.

Value bet/ the best odds: Mariano Navone -2.5 games handicap @1.83 @bet365

Main Photo Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images