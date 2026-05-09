Brian Kelly has become an every day AI user to prepare for his next coaching opportunity

Whether it was Jon Gruden and his compound that has become known as the Fired Football Coaches Association, or Mike McCarthy’s preparation for a comeback that took place in a barn, coaches forced to spend a season (or more) away from the game have typically buried themselves in work somewhere where they can be undisturbed while they dig into film of the latest trends as they prepare for their next opportunity.

Former Notre Dame and LSU head coach Brian Kelly’s approach has been a bit different. Surely still digging into offensive and trends as any coach would, Kelly is harnessing the power of Artificial Intelligence to fully prepare for his next opportunity as he shared with USA Today’s John Brice and Blake Toppmeyer.

“There’s so many balls up in the air right now,” Kelly shared following a fascinating answer where he referenced the chaos surrounding college football right now as hundreds of Olympic Sports are impacted by the disorganization and questions around college athletics in general right now.

“Every day I’m trying to do my due diligence using Claude and and AI, and and trying to ask questions and and build some of those answers that that I think can be helpful for me as I get in front of an athletic director and say, ‘Hey, you just haven’t been using a U-Haul and traveling around the country.’ I’m actually passionate about this and want to know where it’s going.”

Pressed to share more an how he is harnessing the power of AI by host John Brice, and if it will have a role in his next set of game plans, Kelly shared his stance that the powerful technology infiltrating our everyday lives in more ways than we realize is certainly going to have a spot at college football tables moving forward, and specifically the Claude AI platform.

“I think Claude is probably a little better at predicting some things outside the lines, where ChatGPT is much more driven right down the center. But there’s some interesting things that I’ve laid down relative to recruiting profiles, and the transfer portal. There’s a lot of work you can do and, and I think it’s going to have to be part of the next iteration of coaching.”

Notice Kelly said it will play its part, he’s not ready to say it’s set to take over in an overwhelming way like some folks believe.

“Look, it’s not going to take over everything. Balls and strikes are here to stay in Major League Baseball, but you know, it’s not taking over the game. I think it’s enhancing it. I think AI, used the right way, and understanding how to use it can enhance the experience for everybody.”