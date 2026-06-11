ATP Stuttgart Best Bets Including Nick Kyrgios vs Sho Shimabukuro

The ATP Stuttgart round of 16 on June 11 features several intriguing grass-court matchups as players continue adapting to faster conditions. Frances Tiafoe returns to action after a tough three-set opener and now faces dangerous Australian Rinky Hijikata, who has already battled through qualifying and looks comfortable on grass. Nick Kyrgios also continues his comeback campaign after an impressive straight-set win in his first match since January, while Sho Shimabukuro arrives full of confidence after dominating all three of his matches this week. Meanwhile, James Duckworth looks capable of testing Jiri Lehecka in what could become one of the closest matches of the day in Stuttgart.

ATP Stuttgart 1/8-Finals

Hijikata – Tiafoe: 11.06.2026 11:00 CEST

H2H: 1-3

Rinky Hijikata has won three of his last five matches. This week in Stuttgart, Hijikata won the opening match against Gentzsch in three tight sets after losing the opening set 6-7.

Frances Tiafoe has won four of his last five matches. The American outlasted Altmaier in the opening round in Stuttgart in three tight sets. He was the champion here in 2023.

Best Bet to Make

According to the bookies, Hijikata is the underdog in this matchup, but we disagree. Both players struggled in their opening matches. In their only head-to-head meeting, Tiafoe retired mid-match against Hijikata in the third set. The Australian is a solid grass-court player, and we expect him to keep this match close.

That being said, Hijikata covering the games handicap is a value bet.

Value bet/ the best odds: Rinky Hijikata +3.5 games handicap @1.73 @bet365

Lehecka – Duckworth: 11.06.2026 11:30 CEST

H2H: first meeting

Jiri Lehecka has lost three of his last five matches. The last match he played was at the French Open, where he lost to Carreno Busta in the opening round in straight sets. This is his first grass-court match of the season.

James Duckworth has lost three of his last five matches. This week in Stuttgart, Duckworth defeated Dedura in the opening match in straight sets. He offered and saved only one breakpoint. Last season in Stuttgart, Duckworth lost to Engel in the opening match.

Best Bet to Make

According to the bookies, Duckworth is the underdog in this matchup, but we disagree. He enjoys playing on grass. If he serves well as he did in the opening match, we expect him to keep this match close.

That being said, Duckworth covering the games handicap is a value bet.

Value bet/ the best odds: James Duckworth +2.5 games handicap @2.10 @bet365

Shimabukuro – Kyrgios: 11.06.2026 12:30 CEST

H2H: first meeting

Sho Shimabukuro has won four of his last five matches. This week in Stuttgart, Shimabukuro qualified for the main draw tournament by winning both matches in straight sets. In the opening main draw round, he defeated Halys in straight sets.

Nick Kyrgios has won three of his last five matches. This week in Stuttgart, Kyrgios played his first competitive match since January. In the opening main draw round, Kyrgios defeated Moutet in straight sets.

Best Bet to Make

According to the bookies, Shimabukuro is the underdog in this matchup, but we disagree. He dominated in all three matches this week and feels comfortable playing on grass. On the other hand, we are not sure if Kyrgios is fully fit for this match.

That being said, Shimabukuro covering the games handicap is a value bet.

Value bet/ the best odds: Sho Shimabukuro +1.5 games handicap @1.91 @bet365

Main Photo Credit: Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports