Sony sends PlayStation 4 users a GTA 6 launch message: Get a…

Representative Image. Credit: Rockstar Games

Sony has reportedly started asking PlayStation 4 users to upgrade to the PlayStation 5 ahead of the expected launch of the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto (GTA) VI. Such reported messages are a sign of growing confidence around the game’s release timeline, which is November 2026. The notification, available through the PlayStation Store, is aimed at players who have wishlist the upcoming title.“Get a PlayStation 5 today so you’re ready for Grand Theft Auto VI’s release on November 19, 2026,” the message reads, according to posts shared on social media. While there hasn’t been an official confirmation of a fixed launch date recently, the notification suggests that Sony is aligning its platform messaging with the official release window.

What Sony said to PS4 users who have wishlisted GTA 6



The PlayStation Store allows users to wishlist games even if they don’t own compatible hardware. Sony’s latest prompt appears designed to convert that interest into hardware upgrades, especially among PS4 users who may otherwise be unable to access the game at launch.The notification leaves open the possibility of a delay. But it does add to a series of recent signals from both Sony and Take-Two Interactive that development remains on track. Any delay will affect consumer decisions, especially among gamers considering buying new hardware just for the game.Sony also highlighted the title on its May 8 earnings call, listing it among its first-party PlayStation releases. The inclusion indicates the title will be a central part of Sony’s upcoming holiday strategy, and marketing activity could pick up in the coming months.Sony has already forecast a slowdown in hardware revenue due to rising component costs and recent PS5 price adjustments. Even so, a major release like GTA 6 could influence purchasing behaviour among users still on older hardware.For PS4 owners, the decision to upgrade remains tied to both timing and certainty around the game’s launch. While Sony’s messaging indicates preparation, the final release schedule will determine whether that urgency translates into widespread console upgrades.

What Take Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said about GTA 6’s November launch



Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick has reiterated confidence in the current timeline. In a recent interview, he stated that a summer marketing campaign would begin “soon.” Separate comments in a Bloomberg interview hinted at possible platform-specific promotional efforts, which could benefit Sony’s ecosystem.Although GTA 6 is not exclusive to PlayStation, platform availability may be limited at launch. Reports indicate that Microsoft could face challenges in meeting demand for new Xbox consoles due to component constraints. Meanwhile, a PC version is expected later, potentially in 2027, and there is no clarity on support for a next-generation Nintendo system.This situation may position Sony to benefit from increased console demand, particularly if bundles or promotional offers are introduced alongside the game’s release.