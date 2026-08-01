Avengers: Doomsday’s First Look At Sentry Costume Confirms What We All Suspected

The first look at Sentry’s costume in Avengers: Doomsday finally confirms his exciting role that everybody saw coming. Marvel Studios has assembled seven god-tier characters to take on Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday. Fans have met many uber-powerful figures in the Multiverse Saga, but none are quite as strong as Sentry, who was introduced in Thunderbolts*. Played by Top Gun: Maverick star Lewis Pullman, Bob Reynolds became Sentry through experimentation from O.X.E. Group, which also burdened him with the curse of The Void, a physical, terrifying embodiment of his trauma.

LEGO officially unveiled its first wave of buildable sets for Avengers: Doomsday, which includes “New Avengers Tower,” which first appeared in Thunderbolts*. The upcoming set (which launches on October 4) features the first-ever Sentry minifigure, unveiling his official costume for the looming Multiversal conflict.

LEGO

Like most of Doomsday‘s cast with recent MCU appearances, Sentry doesn’t seem to be getting a new superhero set for his upcoming 2026 return. At least based on his LEGO figure, Sentry is still in the same suit from Thunderbolts* that was designed by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine with a rather corporate, PR-driven look.

Marvel Studios

Fans already got their first look at Bob’s comeback in the Thunderbolts* post-credits scene, which is ripped straight from Doomsday‘s first act. At that time, Bob hadn’t suited up as Sentry in 14 months, but Avengers 5‘s latest LEGO wave unsurprisingly confirms that, yes, he will get back in the yellow and blue.

Marvel Studios

Doomsday‘s first trailer seemingly unveiled the moments that immediately follow the Thunderbolts* post-credits scene, with Sentry still firmly on the sidelines to avoid any Void-related risks. The New Avengers, including Bob, were spotted meeting with Thor, Ant-Man, Captain America, and the Fantastic Four as the God of Thunder delivered his rousing speech about the looming threat.

Marvel Studios

While Doomsday‘s trailer hid the Sentry away for now, LEGO is showing no such restraint, seemingly depicting the New Avengers (and the Fantastic Four’s Human Torch) fighting Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom around the New York skyscraper.

LEGO

Even before transforming into the Void, Sentry proves to be an all-powerful force in Thunderbolts*, with superstrength, superspeed, superhuman durability, flight, and the ability to manipulate the world around him in various ways. Still, he was missing his devastating golden energy with the power of a million exploding suns from the comics, although that seems to be on full display in Doomsday.

LEGO

Sentry’s Role in Avengers: Doomsday Might Be Game-Changing

Insider Daniel Richtman previously declared that Lewis Pullman’s Sentry will be among the MVPs of Avengers: Doomsday. Whenever Bob is eventually forced to come off the sidelines and exhibit his immense power, it seems he will have a major impact and could turn the tide of the coming conflict.

But there have been signs that Sentry’s second arc will run deeper than just a few aura-fueled moments, and may carry some real emotional weight. Last year, a Doomsday set leak hinted at a visit to Bob’s mother’s home, where audiences may learn more about his troubled upbringing as a child of domestic abuse.

There’s no denying that the devastation the Void left on New York and its citizens will leave Bob terrified to use any of his power. In the New Avengers, Bob has finally found a family, so it will likely be seeing one or all of them in mortal danger that prompts him to go all-out Sentry mode, possibly making a dramatic entrance at the perfect moment, akin to Thor’s arrival in Wakanda in Avengers: Infinity War.

Bob’s closest bond in Thunderbolts* was with Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova, who led the charge in saving him from his own mental health. Perhaps it will be Yelena who finds herself on the cusp of death at Doctor Doom’s hands, until Sentry enters the battle and gives the Avengers 5 villain a run for his money.

During the Thunderbolts* post credits scene, David Harbor’s Red Guardian dreamt of riding upon Sentry into an epic battle. While that may have been a mere joke, the Russo Brothers may also choose to pay it off in the third act with a simultaneously satisfying and hilarious set piece.