‘Ride or Die’ Tops Streaming Charts, Beating ‘The Hawk’ and ‘Little House on the Prairie’

All eyes were on Prime Video’s buzzy college drama Off Campus this summer. Then this unexpected show arrived and climbed to No. 1 in the United States — handing the streamer another hit nobody saw coming.

Just two weeks after its debut, Ride or Die has become the streamer’s breakout hit of the season. According to Boardroom’s weekly streaming rankings, sourced via Variety, the show led all originals across streaming for the week of July 17 to July 23 with an estimated 1.6 billion minutes watched, edging out Netflix’s The Hawk (1.5 billion minutes) and Little House on the Prairie (1.1 billion minutes).

Paramount+’s The Five-Star Weekend and Married at First Sight Season 20 rounded out the top five, with 861.5 million and 713.4 million minutes watched, respectively.

Meet the Characters of Ride or Die

Ride or Die Courtesy of Prime Video

Ride or Die follows Judith Burton, played by Hannah Waddingham, a skilled assassin known within her agency by the code name Whiptail. For two decades, Judith has kept her real profession hidden from her best friend, Debbie Claybourne, played by Octavia Spencer, who believes Judith works as a forensic accountant. When a routine assignment spirals out of control, Judith’s secret life comes crashing into Debbie’s world, forcing the two women into a high-stakes fight for survival neither one saw coming.

Created by Tessa Coates, with Matt Miller serving as showrunner, the series also stars Ed Skrein, Calam Lynch, Sylvia Hoeks, Bill Nighy, Jamie Parker, Savannah Steyn and Kathryn Drysdale.

Octavia Spencer Reacts to ‘Ride or Die’s Big Streaming Numbers

Spencer also celebrated the show’s success on Instagram on Friday, July 31, reposting Boardroom’s ranking and thanking fans for embracing the series.

She called out several favorite storylines from the season, including her scenes with Skrein’s Billy, the dynamic between Sam and Queenie, and everything involving the Judith, Director and Agency plotline, joking that her purse might be her own real-life “ride or die.” “Loved everything on the train!” she added, before inviting fans to share their own favorite spoiler-free moments in the comments.

Hannah Waddingham and Octavia Spencer’s Chemistry Powers the Show

What gives Ride or Die its real pull isn’t the action — it’s the friendship driving it.

Waddingham and Spencer had never shared the screen before this series, yet their chemistry becomes the show’s emotional core almost instantly.

Once Debbie learns the truth about her best friend, she’s forced to rethink everything she thought she knew about their bond, and that fractured trust cuts deeper than any shootout or betrayal the show throws at them. The action ramps up considerably in the back half of the season, but the two women’s relationship never loses its footing as the true center of the story.

The real question isn’t whether they’ll survive the next confrontation; it’s whether their friendship can survive everything that’s been hidden between them.

This story was originally published by Parade on Jul 31, 2026, where it first appeared in the Entertainment section. Add Parade as a Preferred Source by clicking here.