Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling welcome surprise new addition to their family: ‘We’re in love!’

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling’s family just grew by one! The 52-year-old actress announced the exciting news on Instagram on Friday, July 31.

“Introducing Charlie, our newest member of our familia,” Eva wrote on a post shared with her 7.3 million Instagram followers. “We’re in love !”

The mom-of-two and her Oscar-nominated husband welcomed a new dog Charlie to their family. Eva and Ryan adopted Charlie, a golden doodle, from California Doodle Rescue and couldn’t wait to share the news.

Eva posing with her new dog Charlie (Instagram)

Eva shared an adorable video of her in a summery, blue dress with Charlie and Magic, their grey rescue doodle. Fans couldn’t get enough. “Omgggg so precious!” one person wrote. Another fan added: “Such a great addition!! Yay for Charlie and Magic.”

While the proud dog-mom shared photos and videos of her pups, she is much more private with her children.

It looks like Charlie and Magic are already the best of friends (Instagram)

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling’s children

The doting mom has been in a relationship with the Barbie actor since 2012, after meeting on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines, and they share two daughters, Esmeralda, 11, and Amada, 10.

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The former actress has long been famously private about her family life, rarely making public appearances with Ryan, and keeping their two daughters completely out of the public eye.

While she doesn’t share photos of Esmeralda and Amada to social media, Eva has given some insights into their personalities. In January 2026, the former actress took to Instagram and shared a GIF of herself, in which she is gesturing a confident “no,” shaking her head and arms back and forth.

Eva loves being a dog-mom (Instagram)

“When my 11 year old asks me if she can have a phone,” she then wrote in her caption.

This wasn’t the first time Eva posted on social media and emphasized her refusal to give her daughters access to phones or social media. In a similar 2023 Instagram post also sharing a GIF of herself gesturing “no,” she wrote: “When my kids ask me if they’re old enough to go on the internet, social media or anything requiring wifi.”

Eva and Ryan are very private about their relationship and daughters (Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image)

The post raised both questions and praise, and she further gave insight into her fans responding to fans’ comments. One fan commented: “When I have kids, I intend to do the same. At what age do you think you’ll allow them to use the internet/social media?” to which Eva replied with: “Honestly I don’t know.”

While Esmeralda and Amada enjoy their life out of the public eye, they don’t hold back their opinions on their dad’s work.

In March 2026, Ryan opened up about his daughters’ thoughts on Project Hail Mary. “They’ve seen many cuts of this film,” he told People of the sci-fi film, adding that they’ve already given him “many notes,” including costuming advice. “When I was trying on stuff for the character and my daughter came by, and she was like, ‘You look smart in glasses.’ And I was like, ‘I need to look smart in this, so I will thank you for that.'”