Balanced attack lifts Vandals into semis with 66-52 victory over Weber State  – The Argonaut

With under five minutes to go in the game, the (11-22, 4-14) Weber State Wildcats trailed by 21 points at the start of the fourth quarter but had cut the lead to 13, and had a chance to get it to single digits. The (27-5, 17-1) Idaho Vandals women’s basketball team however weren’t going to let the gap get any smaller. Idaho turned to their defense to help them secure a 66-52 first round victory and advance to the Big Sky semi-final.

The Wildcats held the ball and attempted to extend their run when senior guard Kyra Gardner read the handoff perfectly, fought through the screen, swiped the ball and took it the length of the court. After she made the layup and was fouled, she converted the free throw and pushed the Vandals lead to 16, sealing the win for Idaho. With the win the Vandals, extended their winning streak to 16 their longest streak in program history.

Gardner was one of four Vandals in double figures and was instrumental on both sides of the game, finishing with 14 points, eight rebounds and a season-high eight steals.

During her first season in an Idaho uniform, Gardner has been an all around player all season. Her effort was awarded as she was voted to the All-Big-sky first team and was voted as the newcomer of the year. She has been crucial in the Vandals’ success this season.

“I was just in the right place at the right time,” Gardner said. “I am twitchy, a little bit, on the defensive end. I like to be in the gaps and go for it, even though it might cost me a foul.”

The Idaho Central Arena in Boise has not been friendly to the Vandals in the last few seasons, Idaho lost its first game in the tournament three of the last four seasons and hasn’t made it past the quarterfinals since 2022.

Last season, the Vandals left Boise with a 65-54 quarterfinal loss to Montana for the second straight year. From that point on, they were determined to get back to Boise and reach their goal of playing in the NCAA tournament.

“Our foundation really started last year with a lot of new players and great leaders bringing that fire and what Idaho basketball stands for,” junior guard Hope Hassmann said. “Last year, we got out early. I feel like, that spark and that energy, we came in with a chip on our shoulder today and we wanted to take care of business.”

UI guard trio Kyra Gardner, Hope Hassmann and Ella Uriarte combine for 31 of 66 points in Vandals victory over Weber State | John Keegan | Argonaut

Idaho came in riding the wave of a regular season championship, holding a no. 1 overall seed and a 15-game winning streak. Both teams had a hard time putting the ball through the hoop, and the lead swayed back and forth.

With the Wildcats leading 5-4, Hassmann brought a little juice to the Vandals as she dribbled to the lane, hesitated, got the defender in the air and made the layup through the ensuing contact and connected the free throw, putting the Vandals up 7-5.

Hassmann, who joined Gardner on the All-Big Sky First Team, finished with 14 points, five rebounds and six assists and was the conductor of the Vandal offense for most of the game.

After a low-scoring 14-12 first quarter, the Vandals looked to get into their offensive rhythm. Gardner started it off with a corner three-pointer, then redshirt senior Debora dos Santos worked hard in the post and got a layup to fall.

Dos Santos was named this year’s Big Sky Top Reserve, and she showed it in this game as she, provided a spark off the bench with 12 points and nine rebounds.

Idaho continued their control of the game, outscoring the Wildcats 22-9 in the second quarter, and wanted to finish the half strong.

With the shot clock off, the Vandals dished it to redshirt senior Lorena Barbosa who was all alone at the top of the key. She calmly swished the three-pointer and the Vandals took a 36-21 lead into the locker room.

Now with 20 minutes until the next round, the intensity rose, as did the Vandals. Sophomore Ana Pinheiro showed off her shooting ability.

As Pinheiro is known for her defense being a part of the Big Sky all-defensive team, she was left wide open at the top of the key on back-to-back possessions and she swished both three-pointers to start the half on the right foot. Pinheiro was crucial in all areas as she finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds for her third double-double of the season.

Idaho continued to stretch the lead and held a 54-33 lead heading into the final frame. The Wildcats, off some careless turnovers, rocketed to an 8-0 run, the last one a three-pointer by senior guard Lanae Billy, cutting the 21-point Vandal lead to 13.

The Wildcats were led by senior forward Antoniette Emma-Nnopu, who came in as one of the best posts in the conference and capped her season with 14 points and seven rebounds.

The Vandals collect third victory over Weber State and extend winning streak to program best 16 games | John Keegan | Argonaut

Billy battled foul trouble most of the game and also ended with 14 points, connecting on four of her eight three-point attempts. Junior forward Nicole Willardson provided 10 points and 11 rebounds in her final game of the season.

Idaho, now with the victory over the Wildcats, will be back in Idaho Central Arena on Tuesday, March 10, at 11 a.m. to face the winner of no. 3-seed Idaho State versus no. 6-seed Sacramento State for the chance to go to the Big Sky championship game.

“It’s easy to get motivated for games,” head coach Arthur Moreira said. “With the way that the Big Sky is, if we lose in the next two games, then we don’t make an NCAA tournament. You’re just taking [it] game by game. Every game is your championship game. Every game is an opportunity to stay together for one more day, one more practice, one more game.”