‘The Four Seasons’ Season 2 Rotten Tomatoes Reviews Shine On Tina Fey’s Series

Tina Fey’s The Four Seasons Season 2, a Netflix series also starring Colman Domingo, Will Forte and other returning cast members from Season 1, is getting a welcome reception from Rotten Tomatoes critics.
Based on the classic 1981 movie of the same name starring Alan Alda and Carol Burnett, The Four Seasons premiered on Netflix with Season 1 in 2025. In the first season, three groups of couples — Kate (Fey) and Jack (Forte), Danny (Colman Domingo) and Claude (Marco Calvani), and Anne (Kerri Kenney-Silver) and Nick (Steve Carell) — carry on a long-standing tradition of vacationing together every season of the year. Early in the season, the group is stunned to find out that Nick and Anne are splitting apart, as Nick brings the much-younger Ginny (Erika Henningsen) into their lives.
Note: Major spoilers from “The Four Seasons” Season 1 are discussed is discussed throughout the rest of the article.
Sadly, Nick dies in a tragic car accident in the penultimate episode of The Four Seasons Season 1, leaving behind a group of devastated friends and family members, including Ginny, who is revealed to be pregnant in the season finale.
All eight episodes of The Four Seasons Season 2 premiered Thursday on Netflix. In Season 2, the group of friends, along with Ginny, switch up their usual seasonal vacation plans by leaving trips to the Jersey shore and upstate New York behind for the sights and sounds of Claude’s homeland of Italy. Fresh in all of their minds, though, is the loss of Nick not long before.
As of Friday, The Four Seasons Season 2 has earned an 86% “fresh” critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer based on 14 reviews. RT’s Critics Consensus, Audience Summary and Popcornmeter score based on verified user ratings are still pending.
By contrast, The Four Seasons Season 1 earned a 78% “fresh” critics’ score on RT’s Tomatometer based on 80 reviews, as well as a 63% “fresh” score on the site’s Popcornmeter.
What Are Individual Critics Saying About ‘The Four Seasons’ Season 2?
Kelly Lawler of USA Today is among the top critics on RT who gives The Four Seasons Season 2 a “fresh” score. In reference to Nick’s death in Season 1, Lawler writes in her RT review summary, “After its shocker ending and its lackluster episodes, it didn’t seem like Seasons was a show that really had to come back for more. But it’s a good reminder that everybody can learn and grow and do better, even a TV show.”
Also mentioning Nick’s death in his “fresh” RT review summary is Benji Watson of the Daily Telegraph, who writes, “Writers and cast realize that the humor here comes from the group interactions, not just quirky individuals saying funny lines. As such, and with respect, series two is such a blast that you barely even notice Nick’s death and Carell’s absence.”
The series’ second season also gets a “fresh” score on RT from Christina Escobar of RogerEbert.com, who writes, “The characters grow in compelling, hilarious ways … Some things really do get better with age.”
Also praising Season 2 of The Four Seasons is Randy Myers of the San Jose Mercury News, who writes, “[It’s] Domingo and Calvani that makes us laugh the loudest and warm our hearts. Both actors are incandescent with each other and Calvani is even more adorable this season as the demonstrative and frank Italian who longs for his homeland.”
As of the publication of this article, Ben Travers of IndieWire is the only top critic on RT who gives The Four Seasons Season 2 a “rotten” score, writing that the series is “exactly what we saw in Season 1, no better, no worse — unless you factor in wasted potential.”
All 16 episodes of The Four Seasons Season 1 and Season 2 are streaming on Netflix.