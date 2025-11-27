Ben Affleck next Super Bowl ad for Dunkin’ filled with stars

He’s got a hole new cast! Ben Affleck’s next Super Bowl ad for Dunkin’ has more stars than a box of Munchkins.

Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Jason Alexander, Tom Brady, Alfonso Ribeiro and Ted Danson will all appear in Affleck’s top-secret new Dunkin’ spot, sources exclusively tell Page Six.

Danson will appear as his “Cheers” character Sam Malone, we hear.

Affleck has been shooting the project — called “Good Will Dunkin’” as a riff on his Oscar-winning 1997 movie with Matt Damon — in Los Angeles on a set so hush-hush, we hear that production staff has had to “tape over the cameras on their cell phones for added security.”

It’s just the latest Dunkin’ mini-epic for Affleck who’s producing, directing and starring in the spot.

Of course the ad has odes to Affleck’s hometown, so he’s brought in the Boston cream of the crop: New England Patriots icon Brady returns after appearing in Affleck’s viral “DunKings” spot from 2023, while Danson played a former Red Sox pitcher turned barkeep in Beantown-based classic sitcom “Cheers.”

The new ad will also feature a “Friends” reunion with Aniston and LeBlanc, our source alleged, while stars from other classic sitcoms, “Seinfeld” (Alexander) and “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” (Ribeiro), will also be in the mix.

(We can only hope Ribeiro brings his famed “Carlton dance” to the glazed proceedings!)

The blockbuster ad follows Affleck’s previous Super Bowl 2025 Dunkin’ spot that featured appearances by former Patriots coach Bill Belichick and his girlfriend Jordon Hudson, as well as Donnie Wahlberg, Druski, “Succession” star Jeremy Strong, Kevin Smith, Jason Mewes and little bro Casey Affleck.

A 2024 Dunkin’ ad by Affleck featured his “Good Will Hunting” costar Damon as well as his then-wife, Jennifer Lopez, before the famous duo split, again.

In a 2023 Dunkin’ spot, Affleck starred with Brady, and Damon as fictional boy band “The DunKings.”

But however many big-budget ads Affleck, 53, creates for the beloved donut brand, perhaps no publicity can compete with all the viral moments he’s provided by being photographed in the wild toting Dunkin’ menu items that have spawned unending memes.

Affleck has said he dines at the chain daily.

“It’s amazing!” the star revealed in a 2019 interview with Collider when the brand expanded in Southern California. “I have Dunkin’ Donuts every day. It’s very weird, I have it every day and people are always like, ‘Where is that? Is that near here?’ So, I feel like I’m spreading the word.”

Let’s just hope this new Dunkin’ project doesn’t have any plot holes!

Reps did not comment.