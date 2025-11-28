Where to watch free NFL live streams this week without StreamEast, Crackstreams 2.0, Methstreams

If you purchase a product through a link on our site, we may receive compensation.

Thanksgiving football is here, with a thrilling lineup, and every team in action, kicking off with the Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions on Thursday afternoon, and carrying you all the way through Turkey Day and beyond for NFL Week 13. If you’re looking for a free, StreamEast or CrackStreams 2.0 alternative so you can watch the games, NFL RedZone and more, we have you covered.

Football fans who want to watch NFL and college football games for free this weekend can get five days of DIRECTV or fuboTV completely free when they start a new subscription. That includes access to NFL games on FOX, CBS, NBC and ESPN, in addition to other channels, and even includes NFL RedZone with the right package. Note that fuboTV’s ongoing dispute with NBCUniversal means fans won’t be able to watch two games this week unless they find an alternative streaming option.

Free Streameast Alternatives

Fans won’t want to miss other high-profile showdowns on Thanksgiving and Black Friday, as Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs square off with a Cowboys side fresh off an incredible comeback against the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles. Then, the Ravens look for a sixth straight win as their journey to turning around the season continues against the Bengals.

NFL Week 13 has 16 games featuring all 32 NFL teams in action, and no byes this week. With three games on Thanksgiving, an extra on Black Friday, 11 on Sunday afternoon and a Monday Night clash between the Giants and Patriots, it’s the most NFL action fans have had in weeks.

StreamEast was free for streaming sports, but it was inconsistent and illegal. Replacement sites, like Crackstreams 2.0 and Buffstreams, have attempted to fill the void, but they are similarly illegal and can be risky to use. DIRECTV and Fubo are reliable streaming platforms where you can watch football — or any live sports — for free.

Here’s a look at the weekend’s schedule:

Thursday, November 27

Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. on FOX (STREAM)

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Dallas Cowboys, 4:30 p.m. on CBS (STREAM)

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens, 8:20 p.m. on NBC (STREAM)

Friday, November 28

Chicago Bears vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 3 p.m. on Prime Video

Sunday, November 30

New Orleans Saints vs. Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. on FOX (STREAM)

Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. on CBS (STREAM)

Atlanta Falcons vs. New York Jets, 1 p.m. on FOX (STREAM)

San Francisco 49ers vs. Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. on CBS (STREAM)

Los Angeles Rams vs. Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. on FOX (STREAM)

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. on CBS (STREAM)

Arizona Cardinals vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. on FOX (STREAM)

Minnesota Vikings vs. Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. on FOX (STREAM)

Buffalo Bills vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 4:25 p.m. on CBS (STREAM)

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m. on CBS (STREAM)

Denver Broncos vs. Washington Commanders, 8:20 p.m. on NBC (STREAM)

Monday, December 1

New York Giants vs. New England Patriots, 8:15 p.m. on ESPN (STREAM)

What is NFL RedZone?

NFL RedZone airs Sunday NFL games during the regular season. It’s a premium channel with no commercials, and host Scott Hanson focuses on key plays in the red zone all day on Sunday. RedZone switches to the games with best action to keep fans apprised of everything happening around the NFL in real time, and it’s a perfect Sunday companion for the fantasy football fanatic.