Ben Affleck’s Mother Dies Days After Fulfilling Her Final Wish

Ben Affleck and his family are mourning the loss of the woman who shaped generations of their lives.

Chris Anne Affleck, the actor’s mother and a longtime educator, died at 83 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Her passing came just days after she achieved the milestone she had been hoping to reach, bringing an emotional close to a life defined by education, activism, and an unwavering commitment to the people she loved.

Chris Anne Affleck died peacefully in her sleep on June 2, just two days after attending her grandson’s high school graduation.

Doctors had reportedly told her in December that she had about six months to live, but those close to her said she remained determined to reach one important milestone before saying goodbye.

She got her wish on May 31, celebrating the graduation surrounded by family before passing away days later.

Chris Anne is survived by her sons, Ben and Casey, as well as her five grandchildren, Indiana, Violet, Atticus, Fin and Sam, who were lovingly described in her obituary as “the animating force of her last two decades.”

Chris Anne Affleck Spent Decades Inspiring Students

Years before Ben Affleck found success in Hollywood, their mother had already built a remarkable career of her own.

A graduate of Harvard University, Chris Anne devoted 35 years to teaching in public schools before retiring in 2008, believing every child deserved the same opportunity to learn and succeed.

Ben proudly reflected on her commitment during a 2012 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, saying, “My mother taught public school, went to Harvard and then got her master’s there and taught fifth and sixth grade in a public school.”

That passion defined the way she approached every classroom. According to her obituary, students from every background, whether they had “just arrived from Haiti or Cambridge upper crust,” were welcomed as “a cherished citizen of her classroom republic, equal to each other and to herself.”

Ben Affleck’s Mother Never Stopped Standing Up For What She Believed

Teaching was only one part of the values Chris Anne carried throughout her life. Her obituary describes a woman who never hesitated to challenge injustice, even at a young age.

While attending the elite Nightingale-Bamford School, she pushed back after a teacher suggested she should hear “the other side” before criticizing Jim Crow.

Rather than accepting the remark, Chris Anne contacted a Woolworth’s store herself to ask whether Black customers had been refused service.

That determination stayed with her for decades. She later traveled to Mississippi to teach literacy classes during Freedom Summer, marched against the Vietnam War and embraced many of the civil rights causes that defined the 1960s.

Her obituary said she believed in “willing to acknowledge that she might be wrong and never letting that uncertainty be an excuse for inaction,” a principle that guided both her activism and her work as an educator.

Ben Affleck Reflected On A Special Oscars Night With His Mom

As loved ones continue celebrating Chris Anne’s remarkable life, one of Ben Affleck’s sweetest memories with his mother has taken on even greater significance.

In 2023, the actor looked back on his breakthrough night at the 1998 Academy Awards, where he and Matt Damon won Best Original Screenplay for “Good Will Hunting.”

During an interview with Vanity Fair, Ben recalled choosing to bring their mothers as their dates instead of following the usual Hollywood tradition.

The 53-year-old remembered embracing his mom after their win and being surprised that others found the decision unusual.

“We were sitting next to our moms and we won, and we kind of hugged our moms,” he recalled, adding, “I remember how everyone had made such a big thing out of it as if this was such a novelty… ‘Why? Why is it weird that we’re bringing our moms? Who else do you think we would bring?'”

Ben Affleck Shared How His Mother Helped Launch His Acting Dream

The unforgettable Oscars memory was years in the making. Long before Chris Anne was cheering her son on from the Academy Awards audience, she had already helped set him on the path that would eventually lead him there.

In a 2006 interview with Boston Magazine, Ben recalled that his mother encouraged both him and brother Casey to audition for local productions, commercials and television movies through her Harvard roommate, casting director Patty Collins.

Looking back on those early days, he admitted, “I don’t know if we were really acting. We were usually extras. My mother was really supportive. But we didn’t really care that much about it other than it was a day off from school and 20 bucks.”

The Ben Affleck’s Mother Dies Days After Fulfilling Her Final Wish first appeared on The Blast