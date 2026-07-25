H.S. golfer DQ’d from U.S. Junior Amateur for new rule breach

The 2026 U.S. Junior Amateur has moved on to match play, and so far much of the attention has been on a competitor who narrowly missed out on the final rounds: Charlie Woods.

The 17-year-old son of three-time U.S. Junior Am champ Tiger Woods lost in a 14-man playoff on Wednesday for the final two spots in the match-play portion of the event. His effort was made harder by an intrusive camera click from a spectator.

But another competitor, James Nagle, saw his hopes of a U.S. Junior Amateur triumph end much earlier. Rather than a result of his play, Nagle’s exit came in the form of a DQ on Monday, a result of breaching a rare, recently adopted rule.

Here’s what you need to know.

James Nagle reveals details on U.S. Junior Amateur DQ

Nagle will be a high school senior in the fall, after which he’ll set off on a college golf career at the University of South Florida. He’s currently ranked 331 in the Rolex AJGA rankings.

While he surely hoped to climb the rankings with a solid finish at this week’s U.S. Junior Amateur at Saucon Valley Country Club in Pennsylvania, the Rules of Golf got in the way.

After finishing an opening-round 76 on Saucon Valley’s Grace Course, Nagle was disqualified from the event. The reason was multiple breaches of Model Local Rule G-12, a new rule adopted at USGA championships in 2023 that prohibits competitors from using green-reading materials while putting.

“During a round, you or your caddie must not use any written, printed, electronic or digital materials to help with reading your line of play for any stroke to be made from the putting green,” a USGA explainer of the rule states. “This includes using your yardage book, any charts, graphs or other notes when your ball is on the putting green for the specific purpose of reading your line of play.”

For a single breach of the rule, competitors are charged two strokes. The punishment for a second offense, however, is disqualification.

Following his DQ, Nagle took to Instagram to provide more details on the incident. In a story, Nagle explained he “was not informed” that green-reading maps were not allowed on greens in the tournament and only found out when his playing partner let him know.

“I was not informed on the fact yardage books with green maps were not permitted to use while on the putting surface. My playing partner warned me that it wasn’t allowed,” Nagle said in his Instagram story. “So, I went to the nearest rules official and explained to them the situation. They told me to finish the round while they reviewed the situation.”

Following his round, the rules officials questioned Nagle about his use of green-reading materials, and when he confirmed he’d used them multiple times, he was officially disqualified.