Bills fans pack East Aurora for rally and Hallmark movie premiere

“Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story” will air for the first time at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 22 on the Hallmark Channel.

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — Hundreds of Buffalo Bills fans filled Main street in East Aurora this weekend for a festive parade, celebrating both their team and the premiere of the new Bills-themed Hallmark holiday movie filmed in Western New York.

Fans came dressed in jerseys, Santa hats, Bills scarves, and plenty of red and blue — embracing the perfect mix of football pride and holiday cheer.

Many said they showed up not only for the Bills, but for the holiday movie magic of “Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story.”

“It’s just an overall magical time, and this here is just an example of the Bills spirit and heart,” one fan said.

“We love Hallmark — I could watch Christmas movies all year round,” another fan added.

The event drew Bills fans from across Western New York eager to see the cast of the new Hallmark film as they paraded down Main Street. The movie, shot in and around Buffalo and East Aurora this summer, features familiar local landmarks and plenty of hometown pride. Several cast members described making the film as a uniquely Buffalo experience.

“It’s really a love letter to Buffalo,” one of the actors said. “So if you guys like Vidler’s 5 & 10, obviously Bar-Bill, Canalside — we have the fan cave, Matt Devine’s fan cave.”

Actor Steve Schirripa, who starred in “The Sopranos,” describes the film.

“Romance, family, community, holidays and it was a great cast,” he said. “We enjoyed the directors, the producers. It really was a wonderful experience.”

Bills players who acted in the Holiday Touchdown, said they were excited to finally share the finished film with the community.

“I’m excited to actually see the whole film in full effect because people worked hard on it,” one actor said. “I’m happy to be a part of it.”

“It’s great to see people genuinely excited to see the movie you did that’s always a lovely feeling,” another actor added. “I’m looking forward to meeting as many people as I can. I want to see what people thought of the movie.”

Among those attending was Luke Russert, who appears in the film. He said the project holds special meaning, especially when thinking about his late father, Tim Russert.

“My father was a huge champion of Buffalo. He would absolutely love this,” Russert said. “The holidays are so special in Buffalo, and that was something deeply meaningful to our family. We would go drive around Christmas. The best light shows in America are in Buffalo, and that comes through in this movie.”