Blue Origin launchpad may not be restored until 2028: NASA’s Isaacman

Fire during an explosion of the uncrewed Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket during a test on a launchpad in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., May 28, 2026, in this screengrab obtained from a handout video.

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman on Monday told CNBC that it will “take some serious time” to restore the launchpad damaged last week by a Blue Origin rocket explosion.

Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin was conducting a hot-fire test of its massive New Glenn rocket on Thursday at a Space Force launch facility in Cape Canaveral, Florida, when the rocket erupted into a fireball. During these tests, the rocket engines are ignited while the craft is secured to the launch pad.

Bezos confirmed that all Blue Origin personnel were safe following the incident, and pledged to rebuild, while calling it a “very rough day.”

A 2028 time frame is “within the realm” of a possible launchpad recovery, Isaacman said, responding to a question about NASA’s moon exploration mission. The agency awarded Blue Origin a $188 million contract to help build a Moon Base, including ferrying two lunar rovers to the surface in 2028.

“A couple of them were rovers that are meant to go to the moon on Blue Origin through their Mark 1, leveraging New Glenn, but that’s a 2028 time frame,” Isaacman said in an interview with Morgan Brennan at the CNBC CEO Council Summit. “So that I think is within the realm of possible for recovery of their launch pad, but there’s going to be many more.”

Isaacman reiterated the comment again in a Monday post on X that the Moon Base missions “are not until 2028, which should be well within what is possible for pad recovery.”