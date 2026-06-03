Blue Origin launchpad may not be restored until 2028: NASA’s Isaacman

Fire during an explosion of the uncrewed Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket during a test on a launchpad in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., May 28, 2026, in this screengrab obtained from a handout video.
NASASpaceflight.com | Reuters
NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman on Monday told CNBC that it will “take some serious time” to restore the launchpad damaged last week by a Blue Origin rocket explosion.
Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin was conducting a hot-fire test of its massive New Glenn rocket on Thursday at a Space Force launch facility in Cape Canaveral, Florida, when the rocket erupted into a fireball. During these tests, the rocket engines are ignited while the craft is secured to the launch pad.
Bezos confirmed that all Blue Origin personnel were safe following the incident, and pledged to rebuild, while calling it a “very rough day.”
A 2028 time frame is “within the realm” of a possible launchpad recovery, Isaacman said, responding to a question about NASA’s moon exploration mission. The agency awarded Blue Origin a $188 million contract to help build a Moon Base, including ferrying two lunar rovers to the surface in 2028.
“A couple of them were rovers that are meant to go to the moon on Blue Origin through their Mark 1, leveraging New Glenn, but that’s a 2028 time frame,” Isaacman said in an interview with Morgan Brennan at the CNBC CEO Council Summit. “So that I think is within the realm of possible for recovery of their launch pad, but there’s going to be many more.”
Isaacman reiterated the comment again in a Monday post on X that the Moon Base missions “are not until 2028, which should be well within what is possible for pad recovery.”
NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman speaks with CNBC’s Morgan Brennan at the CNBC CEO Council Summit in Washington, D.C., on June 1, 2026.
Aaron Clamage | CNBC
Isaacman, Bezos and Blue Origin CEO Dave Limp toured the launchpad and addressed the space startup’s employees on Friday. Limp wrote in a Saturday post on X that Blue Origin has since regained some access to the pad and developed a plan for rebuilding.
“We’re all getting organized generally around the idea that we certainly want to see Blue Origin be very successful,” Isaacman told CNBC. “So recovering, getting the pad recovered, providing subject matter expertise, root cause analysis for sure. Let’s figure out what’s broken, and then we got to keep moving forward.”
Limp wrote in a Monday post on X that several aspects of the facility remain in good shape. The site’s support tower is damaged, but “it can be repaired in place rather than torn down and replaced,” he said.
“We will fly again before the end of this year,” Limp wrote.
NASA has several contracts with Blue Origin as part of the space agency’s Artemis program, an effort to return American astronauts to the moon’s surface by 2028. It tapped Blue Origin to launch an uncrewed Blue Moon lander, known as Mark 1, atop New Glenn later this year.
Getting the lander to the moon will require a rocket that can carry a significant amount of mass, Isaacman said. That will likely put NASA in “Falcon Heavy land,” he said, referring to the super heavy-lift rocket developed by Elon Musk’s SpaceX.
“In terms of heavy lift, you know, real heavy lift, you’ve got SpaceX and Blue Origin, and obviously one of them is down a pad right now,” Isaacman said.
New Glenn was designed by Blue Origin to compete with SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket, along with United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan heavy-lift rocket.
Damage at the site of a launchpad after an uncrewed Blue Origin New Glenn rocket exploded during a test at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., May 29, 2026.
Joe Skipper | Reuters
Blue Origin only has one New Glenn launchpad, making Thursday’s explosion an especially devastating mishap. It plans to operate a New Glenn launchpad out of Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, but that pad remains in development.
“We’ve got a lot of data, in fact, it was one of the first things my team made available, is, hey, across history of human space flight, of every launch pad we’ve built, every launch pad we ever had to rebuild, here’s the timelines,” Isaacman said. “Even if you’re moving at, you know, a pretty quick pace, that’s going to take some serious time.”
The incident also impacts Blue Origin’s other customers, including Amazon. Blue Origin was set to ferry 48 satellites for Amazon’s nascent Leo internet-from-space venture this week, as part of several upcoming missions.
Amazon, which Bezos founded in 1994, has a pending deadline by the Federal Communications Commission to deploy about half of its constellation by next month. It’s also working to bring its Leo service online for commercial customers later this year, which aims to compete with SpaceX’s Starlink.
AST SpaceMobile, which is building a direct-to-device satellite system, also relies on Blue Origin for some rocket launches. The stock closed down more than 6% on Monday, after falling almost 15% on Friday.