Kelly Dodd Revenge Porn Charge: Ex-‘Real Housewives’ Star Faces Jail Time

Former The Real Housewives of Orange County cast member Kelly Dodd is facing multiple misdemeanor charges in California after prosecutors accused the reality TV personality of distributing sexually explicit footage without consent in what has been described as a revenge p**n case.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Dodd allegedly shared intimate videos involving a woman identified only as Jane Doe, prompting claims of severe emotional distress and opening the door to possible jail time if convicted.

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Prosecutors allege the footage included explicit sexual content, including masturbation and intercourse, and claim the material was recorded and distributed without the woman’s permission. The alleged incident occurred around August 2025. Court filings state that the content was originally understood to remain private and that the alleged victim had a “reasonable expectation of privacy” regarding the recordings.

The case adds another layer of controversy to one of Bravo’s most polarizing former reality stars. Dodd appeared on The Real Housewives of Orange County from 2016 through 2021 and became widely known for her confrontational on-screen persona and off-camera social media feuds.

Since leaving the franchise, she has remained in the public eye through online commentary, livestreams, and viral personal disputes. She has been married to former Fox News correspondent Rick Leventhal since 2020.

In addition to the alleged distribution of intimate material, prosecutors claim Dodd threatened the woman involved, allegedly warning that she would injure the individual, her family, and her property.

TMZ also reported that Dodd is separately facing a battery charge connected to an unrelated alleged incident involving another woman in June 2025. Altogether, the reality television alum is reportedly facing three misdemeanor charges.

Under California law, nonconsensual pornography — commonly referred to as revenge p**n — involves intentionally sharing intimate images or videos without permission when the material was expected to remain private. The statute can apply even if the person originally consented to being recorded.

A first offense can carry penalties including up to 6 months in county jail, probation, community service, and fines of up to $1,000. Victims may also pursue civil damages tied to emotional distress and reputational harm.

Dodd has not publicly addressed the allegations in detail.

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