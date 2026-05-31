Book Review: ‘View From the East Wing,’ by Jill Biden

She marvels at the perks of the office, the masses of flowers, attentive staff and fine art, such as “Morning on the Seine, Good Weather,” the oil painting that Angela Merkel said Trump called “my Monet.” (“Our Monet,” Biden corrects, meaning the American people’s.)

But she also notes the office’s absurdities, like having to relinquish a brooch made out of bomb shrapnel from Ukraine after the State Department appraised it at $14,063 — well above the foreign gift limit, then $480.

Of course “View From the East Wing,” leaking like a geyser into The New York Post but officially coming out next Tuesday, must address the biggest elephants in the room, such as the disastrous debate performance that led to Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race, for which his wife has no explanation but that he was over-coached or tired.

“I really f*cked up, didn’t I?” she writes he whispered to her coming off the stage.

“Yes, you did.”

At the time, she thought he might be having a stroke. “It felt like we were watching an A.I. hologram of the man we knew, and the hologram was glitching,” she writes. “Has he been drugged? Oh God — will people assume this is how he is all the time?”

Two weeks before the debate, Hunter, the Bidens’ younger son, whose louche binges and loose ways with a laptop did their campaign no favors, was found guilty on three felony gun counts.