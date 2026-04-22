Book Review: ‘When We See You Again,’ by Rachel Goldberg-Polin

WHEN WE SEE YOU AGAIN, by Rachel Goldberg-Polin

He was a vegetarian who ate no vegetables or fruits, preferring beige food. At 13, he identified the dishwasher, racks removed, as a place where one could hide a small refugee. He picked his pimples and had smelly armpits. When he kissed his parents goodbye he would say “luboo” for “love you,” a holdover from toddlerhood. He was imperfectly helpful around the house, never quite getting the cutting board clean.

He was left-handed, and everything below his dominant elbow got blown off by terrorists. He preferred his hair long, and after he was executed with six bullets fired at close range, it was dusted in gunpowder.

Born Oct. 3, 2000, in Oakland, Calif., Hersh Goldberg-Polin will be eternally 23. He was one of the Beautiful Six, as they were named by their bereaved: Jewish hostages killed 66 feet underground in a Gaza tunnel on Aug. 29, 2024, a.k.a. Day 328, after they were seized by Hamas-led militants from the Nova Music Festival and a nearby kibbutz in southern Israel.

Eight days before, his father and mother, Jon Polin and Rachel Goldberg-Polin, had pleaded for their release at the Democratic National Convention. Like bricks in a fortress around her grief, his mother stacks such numbers in “When We See You Again,” her new memoir that is, in essence, a homage to Hersh.