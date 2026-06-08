Bill Maher slams Democrats over Freedom 250 concert exits

Updated June 8, 2026, 1:44 p.m. ET

Bill Maher thinks the Freedom 250 concert exits are a bad look for Democrats.

The host of HBO’s “Real Time” said during a segment of the June 5 episode that the previous acts set to perform at the Great American State Fair, from President Donald Trump’s nonprofit Freedom 250, are now making it seem like they don’t “love America.”

“This is a question about what looks best for the Democrats, because I don’t think that looks good,” he said. “It looks like you are just what people say about you, you don’t really love America. It looks [as if] you think Trump is more important than the country itself.”

The comments come after the majority of the artists set for the June 25-July 10 event dropped out, including The Commodores and Martina McBride, who suggested they were led to believe the event was “non-partisan,” and Bret Michaels, who said he has received “completely unfounded and unforgivable” threats over his appearance in the lineup.

Freedom 250, for its part, has said it is “dedicated to uniting Americans around the nation’s 250th anniversary.”

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Vanilla Ice and Flo Rida were among the remaining acts before Trump, in response to the departures, said that he now plans to give a speech at the fair instead. His headlining speech is being planned for June 24, while country singer Lee Greenwood will introduce him with a performance of “God Bless the U.S.A.”

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Maher added that now the fair is “just a big MAGA rally.”

He continued, “Wouldn’t it have been better to play this gig? Can’t we all just celebrate America itself and leave Trump out of it?”

The Great American State Fair will transform the National Mall in Washington, D.C., into “the biggest, boldest state fair in the country” in honor of the United States’ semiquincentennial, or 250th anniversary, according to the official Freedom 250 website. Scheduled attractions include a Ferris wheel and carousel, as well as rodeo and livestock competitions. It’s among the many events planned by Freedom 250 for the Nation’s Capital, including World Cup watch parties, an IndyCar race and an athletic competition for high schoolers.

Trump reveals lineup for rally replacing canceled Freedom 250 concerts

There is another America 250 concert celebration with several stars involved. Charlie Puth and Josh Groban, Kane Brown, the Goo Goo Dolls, Maren Morris, Rod Stewart, Lil Wayne, AJR, Kool & The Gang and Chaka Khan will perform on CNN’s “Independence Eve Live with Anderson & Andy: Celebrating 250” on July 3.

Anderson Cooper, Andy Cohen to host star-studded America 250 special

Hosted by New Year’s Eve bastions Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen, the patriotic celebration will include “American icons, cultural legends and inspiring everyday heroes, whose stories reflect the spirit, resilience and diversity of the United States.”

Contributing: Edward Segarra, USA TODAY