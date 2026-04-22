KAR vs PES Live streaming details, when & how to watch Match 32 of PSL 2026

The 32nd match of the PSL 2026 will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Karachi Kings will clash with Peshawar Zalmi (KAR vs PES) in the 32nd match of the Pakistan Super League 2026. This game is scheduled for Wednesday, 22 April 2026, at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Peshawar Zalmi, led by Babar Azam, are at the top of the PSL 2026 points table. They have played 8 games, won 7, and had 1 washed out, for 15 points. On the other hand, Karachi Kings, captained by David Warner, placed 7th with just 3 wins from 7 games and 6 points in their kitty.

Kusal Mendis (413) and Babar Azam (401) are the leading run scorers for Zalmi, while Sufiyan Muqeem, with 17 wickets, is the leading wicket-taker for the franchise. Meanwhile, Azam Khan has scored the most runs for Karachi with 187, and Hasan Ali, with 11 scalps, is their leading wicket-taker.

KAR vs PES: Head-to-head record in PSL

Matches Played: 23

23 Karachi Kings (Won): 8

8 Peshawar Zalmi (Won): 15

KAR vs PES: Match Details

Match : Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi, Match 32, Pakistan Super League 2026

: Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi, Match 32, Pakistan Super League 2026 Match Date : April 22, 2026 (Wednesday)

: April 22, 2026 (Wednesday) Time : 3:00 PM (Indian Standard Time) / 9:30 AM GMT / 2:30 PM LOCAL

: 3:00 PM (Indian Standard Time) / 9:30 AM GMT / 2:30 PM LOCAL Venue : Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore Toss time: 2:30 PM (Indian Standard Time) / 9:00 AM GMT / 2:00 PM LOCAL

When to watch the PSL 2026 Match 32? Timing details

The Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi, Match 32 of PSL 2026, will take place on April 22 (Wednesday) at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The match will start at 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

In Pakistan, the clash will start at 3:00 PM PKT. The toss will take place 30 minutes ahead of the start of the match.

How to watch the PSL 2026 Match 32 in India?

The Pakistan Super League 2026 matches will not be telecast in India. No network group purchased the broadcasting rights of the tournament in India.

How to watch the PSL 2026 Match 32 in Pakistan?

The Pakistan Super League 2026 tournament will be broadcast live in Pakistan on Ten Sports, A Sports, PTV Sports, and Geo Super channels. The Tapmad, Tamasha, and Myco apps will provide live streaming of the match.

Where to watch PSL 2026 Match 32? Country-wise TV, live streaming details

India: Not Available

Not Available Pakistan: Ten Sports, A Sports, PTV Sports, Geo Super/Tapmad, Tamasha, Myco

Ten Sports, A Sports, PTV Sports, Geo Super/Tapmad, Tamasha, Myco Australia: ESPN

ESPN New Zealand: ESPN

ESPN Nepal: Tapmad

Tapmad USA & Canada: Willow Sports, Willow TV

Willow Sports, Willow TV Bangladesh: T Sports

T Sports Sri Lanka: Dialog TV, Tapmad

Dialog TV, Tapmad Middle-East (MENA): Cricbuzz, Cricbuzz TV, Switch TV, Sportzplay

Cricbuzz, Cricbuzz TV, Switch TV, Sportzplay UK: Sky Sports Network, Ary Digital

Sky Sports Network, Ary Digital Rest of the World: Tapmad

Who is the leading run-getter for Peshwar Zalmi in PSL 2026? Kusal Mendis, with 413 runs, is the leading run-getter for Peshwar Zalmi. Where can fans watch PSL 2026 in India? The Pakistan Super League 2026 matches will not be telecast in India. No network group purchased the broadcasting rights of the tournament in India. When will the 32nd match of the PSL 2026 begin? The Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi, Match 32 of PSL 2026, will take place on April 22 (Thursday) at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The match will start at 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

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