Book Review: ‘Whistler,’ by Ann Patchett

As the younger versions of themselves hang broken and sideways in her mother’s overturned car, Eddie overcomes his own agonizing pain and fear to protect the little girl from hers. He keeps the situation light with his affable wit, comforting and distracting her with conversations about writing and about a book proposal he read at work that day in which a horse named Whistler helps his owner realize that love can defy death. The story gives Daphne the courage she will need to face the rest of that hard night, and what comes after.

Now, as the two fill in the blanks of their estrangement over the ensuing weeks and then months with whispered asides, heartfelt admissions and a shared sense of humor, they find they are very much the same people they were all those years ago. He is still hilarious and brilliant and courtly, and puts Daphne’s feelings first (unlike Jonathan, a widower who had his hands full with two children when she met him). She remains as empathetic, resilient and hungry for adventure as she was at 9.

And so they slip back easily and eagerly into the roles of parent and (adult) child. Eddie takes her to a stodgy anniversary party where he delights her by introducing her as his daughter to his bewildered friends — he never remarried or had children of his own. They escape to the Plaza Hotel for drinks and inadvertently crash a wedding. Wherever they go, Eddie is the life of the party. (Everyone in Daphne’s life adores him: her younger sister, Leda, a clinical psychologist who’s held Daphne’s hand since childhood; the sometimes-jealous Jonathan; and even Daphne’s withholding mother herself.)

Is there a place in serious literature for kind, happy characters and kind, happy stories? This intimate and entertaining novel makes the strong case that there is; as demonstrated across her work, such sturdiness of spirit is part of Patchett’s generous worldview.