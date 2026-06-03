Seattle’s weather shift: Above-80-degree day turns to rain, possible thunderstorms this week

Seattleites know the weather can shift in an instant, for example, the snow, hail, and waterspout weather event seen in April.

While this week’s shift is less extreme, Tuesday’s above-80-degree day will be followed by clouds, rain, and more rain.

Tuesday night will have a low of around 59 degrees, and while Wednesday will have a high near 71 degrees, the day will be mostly cloudy, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

There will be a 20% chance of rain Wednesday night after 4 a.m., with increasing clouds, and a low of around 54 degrees.

Thursday will start the day with a 20% chance of rain before 11 a.m. The sun may peek through the clouds, and NWS forecasts the day to reach 68 degrees. Thursday night will cool down to 52 degrees and will remain cloudy.

Stormy weather could roll in by end of week

Friday will be even cooler, with a 30% chance of rain after 11 a.m. The day will remain cloudy, with a high only in the 60s.

Showers are likely Friday night, along with a possible thunderstorm before 11 p.m. Then, back to rain after 11 p.m. with a low around 49 degrees.

Those thinking of heading outside this weekend will want to plan accordingly. NWS forecasts showers Saturday, followed by a possible thunderstorm after 11 a.m. The day will be mostly cloudy with a high near 61 degrees.

There is also a chance of rain predicted for Saturday night before 11 p.m.

Some warmth will return on Sunday, with the day mostly sunny and a high near 67 degrees. However, Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 51 degrees.

NOAA predicts above-average temperatures for Pacific Northwest

With the Summer Solstice on June 21, Meteorologist Scott Sistek, founder of The Emerald City Weather Blog, explained in his latest post that many people have been interpreting the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) seasonal outlook map to mean the Pacific Northwest will have a historically hot summer and winter.

He said the map doesn’t predict actual temperatures, but shows forecasters’ “confidence” that temperatures will be above average, making it a probability, not a guarantee.

Sistek explained forecasters have given a roughly 50-60% probability that the period will be warmer than average. However, he said the map does paint a concerning picture, showing high confidence that temperatures will be above average this summer, fall, winter, and possibly into next spring.

Sistek noted warm temperatures can lead to a more severe wildfire season and threaten next winter’s snowpack.

NOAA’s prediction maps can be viewed here.

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