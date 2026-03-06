Bouzkova vs. Taylor Townsend Prediction, Odds to Win BNP Paribas Open

Data Skrive
March 4, 2026Updated March 5, 2026, 10:39 a.m. ET
On Thursday, Marie Bouzkova (No. 33 in the world) faces Taylor Townsend (No. 87) in the Round of 128 at the BNP Paribas Open.
Townsend is the favorite (-115) against Bouzkova (-110) in this Round of 128 match.
Marie Bouzkova vs. Taylor Townsend matchup info
- Tournament: BNP Paribas Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Thursday, March 5
- Court Surface: Hard
Bouzkova vs. Townsend Prediction
Based on the implied probility from the moneyline, Bouzkova has a 53.5% to win.
Bouzkova vs. Townsend Betting Odds
- Bouzkova’s odds to win match: -110
- Townsend’s odds to win match: -115
Bouzkova vs. Townsend matchup performance & stats
- On hard courts over the past year, Bouzkova has won one title, and her record is 20-16.
- Bouzkova has won 62.9% of her service games on hard courts and 41.3% of her return games over the past 12 months.
- Bouzkova has converted 154 of 304 break points on hard courts (50.7%) over the past 12 months and is 13th in break points won.
- In her most recent tournament (the Merida Open Akron), Bouzkova made a run before losing to Magdalena Frech in the quarterfinals 3-6, 6-4, 3-6 on February 27.
- Townsend has posted a 20-8 record in seven tournaments on hard courts over the past year.
- Townsend has finished 245-for-326 in service games while playing on hard courts (75.2% winning percentage), and 111-for-330 in return games (33.6%).
- On hard courts Townsend has won 42.0% of break points (103 out of 245) which ranks 69th.
- Townsend was one step away from the title in her last tournament (the ATX Open), but she was defeated by No. 62-ranked Peyton Stearns 6-7, 5-7 on March 1.
