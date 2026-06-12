Rankings Watch: Chwalinska soars 93 places to No. 21; Eala rises

The second Grand Slam of 2026 is in the books, and a brand new champion has been crowned.

Mirra Andreeva became the 62nd woman in the Open Era to win a Grand Slam singles title by capturing the Roland Garros crown on Saturday.

At 19, Andreeva is the 10th-youngest first-time major champion of the Open Era and the third-youngest this century. The only players younger when they won their first Grand Slam singles title were Martina Hingis, Monica Seles and Tracy Austin at 16; Maria Sharapova, Arantxa Sánchez Vicario, Serena Williams and Stefanie Graf at 17; and Emma Raducanu and Hana Mandlikova at 18.

Roland Garros has long been a special stage for Andreeva. Three years ago, she made her Grand Slam main-draw debut in Paris and reached the third round as a qualifier. Two years ago, she advanced to her first major semifinal. In just four appearances at the tournament, Andreeva has compiled an 18-3 main-draw record.

The title is the biggest of her career and her sixth overall. It also gives her a tour-leading third title of 2026, matching World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka. In this week’s PIF WTA Rankings, Andreeva rises two spots from No. 8 to a career-high No. 6.

Fifteen minutes of genius: The best of Maja Chwalinska



Meanwhile, Maja Chwalinska authored one of the most remarkable runs in Roland Garros history, becoming just the second qualifier in the Open Era to reach a Grand Slam singles final after Emma Raducanu at the 2021 US Open.

The 24-year-old Pole was making her Roland Garros main-draw debut and competing in just her third Grand Slam main draw and eighth tour-level main draw. Yet Paris was also her 15th major overall when qualifying events are included. Chwalinska first appeared in Grand Slam qualifying at the 2020 Australian Open, but her progress was repeatedly interrupted by injuries and battles with depression.

Two weeks ago, Chwalinska had never defeated a Top 50 player. In Paris, she collected five such victories, defeating Olympic gold medalist Zheng Qinwen, Elise Mertens, Maria Sakkari, Anna Kalinskaya and Diana Shnaider on her way to the final.

Her breakthrough run is reflected in this week’s PIF WTA Rankings. Chwalinska jumps 93 places from No. 114 to a career-high No. 21, vaulting into the Top 100, Top 50 and Top 30 in a single week. She is the second player this season to rise from outside the Top 100 into the Top 50 in one move, following Sara Bejlek, who climbed from No. 101 to No. 38 after winning Abu Dhabi as a qualifier in February.

Kostyuk up to new career high; Shnaider, Kalinskaya back in Top 20

Three players reached their first Grand Slam semifinal at Roland Garros — the most at any Slam since Wimbledon 2022 (Elena Rybakina, Ons Jabeur, Tatjana Maria). As well as Chwalinska, Marta Kostyuk and Diana Shnaider both made the last four of a major for the first time.

Kostyuk’s extended her winning streak to a tour-leading 17 matches with wins over four-time champion Iga Swiatek and Ukrainian compatriot Elina Svitolina, but was halted in the semifinals by Andreeva. Nonetheless, the 23-year-old climbs another three places from No. 15 to a new career high of No. 12.

Shnaider notched her first win over a reigning World No. 1 after coming from a set and a double break down to upset Sabalenka in the quarterfinals. The 22-year-old, who reached her career high of No. 11 last May, returns to the Top 20 with a seven-place bump from No. 23 to No. 16.

Another former No. 11, Anna Kalinskaya, reached her second Grand Slam quarterfinal and first at Roland Garros. She returns to the Top 20 for the first time since February 2025 with a four-place jump from No. 24 to No. 20.

Parry, Wang Xiyu, Teichmann boosted; new career highs for Oliynykova, Sierra

As well as Chwalinska, three additional unseeded players made the Roland Garros fourth round.

Diane Parry reached the second week of a major for the first time, upsetting a Top 10 player for the second time at her home Slam with a third-round defeat of Amanda Anisimova. The Frenchwoman moves up 37 places from No. 94 to No. 55, seven places off the career high of No. 48 that she set in 2024.

Former Top 50 players Wang Xiyu and Jil Teichmann have both returned from extended layoffs in 2026 — Wang was sidelined for five months by a shoulder injury, while Teichmann took a seven-month mental health hiatus. Wang qualified for Roland Garros and went on to make her Grand Slam second-week debut, extending her overall record since coming back in March to 27-3. Having fallen to No. 226 in March, the 25-year-old is back in the Top 100 this week after climbing 48 places to No. 100.

Meanwhile, former No. 21 Teichmann scored her ninth career Top 10 win over Karolina Muchova in the third round to reach the Roland Garros second week for a second time. The Swiss player is up 39 places to No. 131 this week.

Elsewhere, third-round runs have boosted Oleksandra Oliynykova and Solana Sierra to new career highs. Ukraine’s Oliynykova, who was making her Roland Garros debut, jumps 14 places from No. 65 to No. 51. Argentina’s Sierra scored her first career Top 20 win over Jasmine Paolini in the second round and rises 12 places from No. 68 to No. 56.

Ranking milestones for Marcinko, Korneeva

Petra Marcinko is the second player this week to make her Top 50 debut.

The 20-year-old Croatian captured her first WTA title in Rabat three weeks ago. Although she fell to Eva Lys in the first round of Roland Garros, Marcinko edges up one spot from No. 51 to No. 50. Along with Maja Chwalinska, she becomes the fourth player to break into the Top 50 for the first time in 2026.

This week also marks 18-year-old Alina Korneeva’s Top 100 debut, a milestone that follows several injury-interrupted years after a standout junior career.



Getty Images

In 2023, Korneeva won both the Australian Open and Roland Garros girls’ titles, defeating Mirra Andreeva in the Australian Open final. She qualified for her first Grand Slam main draw at the 2024 Australian Open and reached the second round, climbing to a career-high No. 128 the following month.

Her momentum was halted by injury. Wrist surgery sidelined her for seven months in 2024, and she missed another six months during the first half of 2025.

Healthy again, Korneeva has steadily rebuilt her ranking in 2026. She won her first WTA 125 title in Oeiras in February, then qualified for Roland Garros and reached the second round. As a result, she rises 21 places from No. 117 to No. 96.

Chwalinska and Korneeva become the ninth and 10th players to make their Top 100 debuts in 2026.

Eala, Timofeeva, Romero Gormaz capture WTA 125 titles

Three WTA 125 tournaments were held during the second week of Roland Garros — Birmingham on grass and Makarska and Foggia on clay.

Top seed Alexandra Eala captured her second career WTA 125 title in Birmingham, defeating Nikola Bartunkova 5-7, 6-3, 7-5 in a final featuring two rising talents. Eala, 21, climbs four places to No. 33, while the 20-year-old Bartunkova rises eight spots to a career-high No. 61. Elsewhere, 17-year-old Briton Mika Stojsavljevic, the 2024 US Open junior champion, reached the quarterfinals and jumps 27 places to a career-high No. 261.

In Makarska, Maria Timofeeva continued her resurgence by winning her second WTA 125 title in her past three tournaments. The 22-year-old reached the fourth round of the 2024 Australian Open and climbed to a career-high No. 93 that March before slipping outside the Top 250 by June 2025. Now 23-11 in 2026, Timofeeva rises 25 places from No. 118 to match her career high of No. 93.

Runner-up Darja Semenistaja climbs eight spots to No. 102. Former Top 50 players Sara Sorribes Tormo and Elina Avanesyan, both working their way back up the rankings, reached the semifinals and rise 57 places to No. 247 and 40 spots to No. 281, respectively. Yasmine Kabbaj also continued her strong form, following her Rabat quarterfinal run with another quarterfinal appearance as a qualifier in Makarska. The Moroccan rises 26 places to a career-high No. 271.

In Foggia, Spain’s Leyre Romero Gormaz claimed her first WTA 125 title, defeating 18-year-old home wild card Tyra Caterina Grant 7-5, 0-6, 6-2 in the final. Romero Gormaz climbs nine places to No. 149, while Grant rises 27 spots to a career-high No. 157 after reaching her first WTA 125 final.

Other notable rankings movements

Maria Sakkari, +12 to No. 37: The former World No. 3 upset Linda Noskova in the Roland Garros first round — her first Top 20 win at a Slam since the 2021 US Open — and went on to reach the third round.

Magda Linette, +13 to No. 60: Linette defeated 2017 champion Jelena Ostapenko to reach the Roland Garros third round for the first time since 2021.

Peyton Stearns, +16 to No. 62: Stearns also made the Roland Garros third round, and has now got to that stage three times in four appearances at the tournament.

Camila Osorio, +18 to No. 68: Osorio returned to a Grand Slam third round for the first time since Wimbledon 2021 after winning the longest match of the tournament, a 3-hour, 30-minute barnburner over Yulia Putintseva.

Viktorija Golubic, +12 to No. 70: At the age of 33, former Wimbledon quarterfinalist Golubic reached the third round of Roland Garros for the first time in her career.

Kimberly Birrell, +9 to No. 74: The Australian pulled off one of the upsets of the tournament at Roland Garros, upsetting Jessica Pegula in the first round for her third career Top 10 win. Birrell fell to Oliynykova in the second round.

Tamara Korpatsch, +16 to No. 79: After reaching her second career WTA final in Ostrava in February, Korpatsch continued her strong 2026 form by making the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time at Roland Garros. The 31-year-old is now just eight spots off the career high of No. 71 that she set in October 2023.

Kaitlin Quevedo, +19 to No. 107: The 20-year-old Spaniard qualified for her first Grand Slam main draw and reached the second round of Roland Garros. She’s up to a new career high.

Laura Samson, +18 to No. 137: Samson, 18, claimed her third career ITF W75 title — and second of 2026 — two weeks ago in Kursumlijska Banja. The Czech teenager rises to a new career high this week.

Marina Bassols Ribera, +31 to No. 144: Former No. 105 Bassols Ribera qualified for Roland Garros and notched her first Grand Slam main-draw win over Emiliana Arango — and, in the second round, the 26-year-old Spaniard was the only player to win a set from eventual champion Andreeva all fortnight.

Claire Liu, +34 to No. 148: Former No. 52 Liu also qualified and made the second round of Roland Garros, claiming her first Grand Slam main-draw win since Roland Garros 2023 over Moyuka Uchijima via retirement.

Susan Bandecchi, +44 to No. 171: At the age of 27, Switzerland’s Bandecchi qualified for her first Grand Slam at Roland Garros, then upset Cristina Bucsa — her first tour-level win since 2022 — to make the second round. Bandecchi is just seven places off the career high of No. 164 that she set in 2022.

Alexandra Shubladze, +22 to No. 184: The 20-year-old makes her Top 200 debut after winning back-to-back ITF W35 titles in Wuning, China.

Ku Yeonwoo, +19 to No. 188: Having won just three of her first 12 matches of the season, Ku has turned her form around in style. The 23-year-old South Korean fell in the first round of Roland Garros qualifying, but not before winning the first set 6-0 against former World No. 1 Karolina Pliskova. Last week, she claimed her biggest title to date at the Montemor-o-Novo ITF W50.

Jennifer Ruggeri, +54 to No. 213: Having made her WTA main-draw debut as a wild card in Rome last month, the 22-year-old Italian won her first ITF W75 title in Zaragoza two weeks ago.

Kristina Liutova, +83 to No. 229: The 16-year-old Liutova won her second consecutive ITF W100 title last week in Sumter. The highest-ranked 2010-born player by over 300 places, Liutova notched wins over Clervie Ngounoue and Whitney Osuigwe en route to her third ITF trophy of the year. Her 2026 professional record is now a remarkable 25-3.

Federica Urgesi, +71 to No. 285: The 21-year-old Italian makes her Top 300 debut after winning her first ITF W75 title in Caserta last week.

Sloane Stephens, +42 to No. 321: Former US Open champion Stephens qualified for Roland Garros, and has now successfully navigated qualifying at both 2026 majors to date.

Reese Brantmeier, UNR to No. 521: University of North Carolina alumna Brantmeier, the 2025 NCAA singles champion, has begun her professional career with a bang. The 21-year-old American won the Wichita ITF W35 title two weeks ago, then made the Sumter ITF W100 final last week. Brantmeier previously reached a career high of No. 411 in 2022 as a 17-year-old.