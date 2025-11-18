Brazil, France showdown headlines Round of 16

Brazil face a tough test against France today. PIC: CBF

Doha, Qatar: The Round of 16 at the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025 is set for another thrilling chapter, with heavyweights Brazil and France leading an exciting lineup of knockout clashes today.

Their showdown stands out as one of the tournament’s most anticipated battles with Brazil coming into the match full of belief after showing remarkable resilience, playing more than 80 minutes with ten men against Paraguay before surviving a penalty shootout.

Last edition’s runners-up France also had to work hard to overcome Colombia, and now hope to claim what would be their third victory over South American opposition at these finals.

Italy enter the next stage with growing confidence following a controlled win over Czechia, having conceded only once so far. They now face Uzbekistan, who recovered impressively after conceding a late equaliser to Croatia, ultimately booking their place through penalties.

Uganda’s remarkable debut World Cup run also continues, as they prepare for a tough all-African contest against Burkina Faso. The Burkinabe arrive with high momentum after eliminating reigning champions Germany.

Coach Oscar Barro said, “Uganda have made it to the Round of 16, which shows what a quality side they are, so we need to prepare accordingly. We played them in a friendly match, but every team has changed its style and appearance since then.”

Mexico remain one of the most dramatic stories of the tournament, with goalkeeper Santiago Lopez scoring the decisive penalty against Argentina. They next face Portugal, whose attacking threat is led by the tournament’s top scorer, Anisio Cabral.

Switzerland continue their impressive unbeaten streak at U-17 World Cups and face a confident Republic of Ireland side embracing their first-ever appearance.

Switzerland coach Luigi Pisino said, “They’re a team we know well. They have an impressive system and outstanding individual talents. This is the kind of match that makes a World Cup special.”

North Korea meet Japan in an all-Asian showdown featuring the creativity of Kim Yu-jin against Japan’s strong defensive unit and standout goalkeeper Shuji Muramatsu.

Austria, one of the tournament’s most efficient teams, challenge an England side growing stronger with each match. After England’s win over South Korea, captain Seth Ridgeon said, “We’re building momentum and improving with each round.”

Morocco players attend a training session. Pic: FRMF

Morocco complete the lineup after a dramatic late comeback against the USA, setting up an all-African battle with Mali, who advanced by defeating Zambia.

The quarter-finals will be played on Friday followed by the semi-finals on November 24 and the final three days later.