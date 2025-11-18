Global internet shutdown would trigger ‘cascading disorder’, analysts warn

Life online often feels permanent — a hum in the background that never falters.

Yet researchers say one extreme natural event could switch off that hum in an instant.

Others are reading now

Recent spikes in solar activity have revived fears that a large coronal mass ejection could cripple global communications with little warning.

According to LADbible, a flare this week already disrupted radio traffic across Europe and Africa, offering a small preview of what a larger event might unleash.

The Daily Mail quoted solar physicist Dr Ryan French explaining that, “In most events, these particles are absorbed by the atmosphere and don’t reach the ground,” but during this flare scientists detected “a ground-level enhancement” — a sign that charged particles were penetrating unusually deep into Earth’s environment.

Although only a few dozen major events have been recorded since 1942, experts continue to reference the 1859 Carrington Event, when early electrical systems malfunctioned on a massive scale.

Communications collapse

In the scenario described by LADbible, a far more powerful solar blast would knock out a significant portion of Earth’s satellites within minutes.

Also read

Without those satellites, the outlet says, everyday functions such as aircraft navigation, maritime tracking and cross-border communication would fall silent.

LADbible’s modelling suggests that voltage spikes could overwhelm home electronics and power systems, not simply causing fires but destabilising local circuits so severely that appliances, chargers and fuse boxes might fail simultaneously.

Even the International Space Station could experience abrupt system shutdowns, according to the scenario outlined by the outlet.

Emergency services, LADbible notes, would lose their digital coordination tools immediately. Countries hit directly by the solar burst would face intense disruption, while places outside the blast zone might fare better. LADbible points out that Russia’s internal network, RusNet, could keep limited channels running in isolation.

Public order breakdown

According to LADbible’s modelling, the absence of CCTV, street signals and functioning communication tools would strain police responses nationwide. The outlet says officers would move quickly into major UK cities to deter opportunistic crime, but without surveillance systems, identifying offenders would become far more difficult.

Also read

Road networks would deteriorate rapidly. Instead of the fire imagery used in many scenarios, LADbible focuses on logistical paralysis: stalled electric vehicles, inaccessible charging infrastructure and intersections gridlocked for hours.

Clearing those routes, according to their analysis, would require industrial equipment normally reserved for disaster sites.

Government teams, LADbible’ reports, would revert to analogue communication — military radios, field telephones and even Morse code — as their only reliable means of connecting command centres.

Medical system strain

Hospitals, in the scenario described by LADbible, would shift to backup generators, but those generators are designed for short-term use.

A&E departments wouldn’t just fill up — they would struggle to manage patients without digital record systems, forcing staff to rebuild triage processes on paper.

Rather than focusing solely on fire-related injuries, LADbible highlights broader medical challenges: power-dependent treatments interrupted mid-procedure, dialysis patients requiring urgent relocation, and refrigerated medicines at risk of spoiling.

Also read

Supply lines, LADbiblenotes, would weaken within days, making routine care far more difficult.

Rebuilding the network

LADbible reports that UK officials would consult technology specialists to restore the backbone of the internet.

Central to that effort, according to their coverage, would be re-energising the London Internet Exchange in the Docklands, a crucial junction for national data traffic.

“The internet is a remarkably fragile thing – a critical piece of our economic infrastructure, built on very shaky foundations,” Professor Alan Woodward of the University of Surrey told LADbible.

His comments underscore how dependent recovery efforts would be on surviving fibre lines, power substations and protected server installations.

If large US cloud centres were destroyed — a scenario LADbible raises — Britain would be forced into extreme resource conservation. Food deliveries, water distribution and fuel access would revert to rationing systems managed locally, not digitally.

Long-term instability

Also read

Two months into the crisis, LADbible predicts a new set of problems.

Patchwork computer systems created during the emergency would be easy targets for cybercriminals.

LADbible reports that hackers would likely attempt to extort governments still struggling to stabilise their infrastructure.

The outlet also suggests that geopolitical rivals could exploit the chaos, with Russia potentially targeting whatever digital remnants remain operational across the West.

Reporter’s note

This scenario, while speculative, highlights a consistent message from scientists and infrastructure specialists: national resilience depends not only on advanced technology but on maintaining robust low-tech contingencies.

Whether through clearer public guidance, stronger grid protections or cross-border coordination, governments face growing pressure to prepare for events that could disrupt digital life far longer than a routine outage.

Also read

Sources: LADbible, Daily Mail

This article is made and published by August M, who may have used AI in the preparation