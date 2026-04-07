Brian Cox Cast In ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ Season 2

EXCLUSIVE: The mystery from the hit Showtime series Dexter: Resurrection‘s first season has been solved, and the key is Brian Cox (Succession, Nuremberg).

The Emmy winner has joined the Season 2 cast in the series regular role of The New York Ripper, a serial killer who terrorized the City years ago. Though no longer active as a killer, he’s found a new way to live into his infamy by continuing to taunt the survivors of his long-ago murder spree.

It was revealed in the Season 1 finale that Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) had discovered the identity of the New York Ripper when he found a folder belonging to last season’s baddy, Leon Prater (Peter Dinklage), emblazoned with the name “Don Frampt, New York Ripper.” The folder was part of a stash that Dexter tucked into a duffel bag, not as mementos but as leads. So far, we know Dexter will find at least one from Prater’s batch of favorite killers.

From showrunner and executive producer Clyde Phillips, Season 1 of Dexter: Resurrection takes place weeks after Dexter takes a bullet to the chest from his own son, as he awakens from a coma to find Harrison (Jack Alcott) gone without a trace. Realizing the weight of what he put his son through, Dexter sets out for New York City, determined to find him and make things right.

But closure won’t come easily. When Miami Metro’s Angel Batista (David Zayas) arrives with questions, Dexter realizes his past is catching up to him fast. As father and son navigate their darkness in the city that never sleeps, they soon find themselves deeper than they ever imagined — and that the only way out is together.

Season 1 also starred Uma Thurman as Charley, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine as Blessing Kamara, Kadia Saraf as Detective Claudette Wallace, Dominic Fumusa as Detective Melvin Oliva, Emilia Suárez as Elsa Rivera, with James Remar as Dexter’s father, Harry Morgan. Neil Patrick Harris, Krysten Ritter, Eric Stonestreet, and David Dastmalchian guest-starred as Lowell, Mia, Al, and Gareth, respectively.

The log line for Season 2 is under wraps.

In addition to Phillips, Dexter: Resurrection is executive produced by Hall, Scott Reynolds, Marcos Siega, Tony Hernandez, and Lilly Burns. Additional executive producers include John Goldwyn and Sara Colleton, along with Veronica West, Kirsa Rein, Tanner Bean, and Katrina Mathewson. Paramount Television Studios and Counterpart Studios produce the series.

Season 1 is available to stream on Paramount + with Premium Plan.

Cox is an Emmy, Olivier, and Golden Globe award-winning actor, best known for his role in Succession. He is the recipient of a Primetime Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series for his portrayal of Hermann Goering in Nuremberg, and has appeared in numerous films including, The Long Kiss Goodnight, The Boxer, Rushmore, Super Troopers, Fantastic Mr. Fox, Rise of the Planet of the Apes, Churchill, The Bourne trilogy, and The Electric State. He recently stepped behind the camera for his feature directorial debut with Glenrothan, which will be released nationwide in theaters across the UK and Ireland on April 17th. Cox is represented by Conway van Gelder Grant, Paradigm Talent Agency, and Insight Entertainment.