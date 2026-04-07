‘I’ll be honorary starter at The Masters until I’m 100’

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When Gary Player arrives in the lounge of Fancourt Hotel and Golf Estate, in South Africa, he’s decked out in signature black from head to toe.

Player, who turned 90 in November, has already been to the gym and fronted a three-hole clinic for amateur golfers at the BMW Golf Cup World Final.

But before he rests, the nine-time major champ sits down with bunkered.co.uk to explain why that is important context for his next mission: to be an honorary starter at The Masters for another ten years.

“Oh, probably until I’m 100,” Player says, when asked how long he’d like to continue hitting one of the ceremonial tee shots.

“You know, that’s unless I can’t walk. But I mean, I went to the gym today. It’s not easy, the day you’re performing, to go to the gym. But I still went and worked out.

“I’m 90, but I would beat most people in the world at 50 in a gym. And so, unless I get an illness, which can happen very easily, or have an accident, but all being normal, I should make it 100. Yeah, it’s a possibility.”

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After a Hall of Fame career at Augusta National, following wins in 1961, 1974 and 1978, Player was invited to join Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer as an honorary starter in 2012.

Two-time champ Tom Watson made it a three ball again in 2022, after Palmer’s passing in 2016, and the trio continue to defy age every year, when officially marking the start of the first round.

Player insists it’s always a “massive honour” to return to the iconic venue that, thanks to Bobby Jones and Clifford Roberts, hosts the “most beautiful tournament in the world”.

“No young guy will ever understand how good Bobby Jones was,” Player says, digressing for a moment. “He played with a walking stick as a shaft, an old rusty head, and a ball that went 100 yards less than now.

“And no greens. He never knew a green like this would exist. Spike marks, raking bunkers with your feet, and what he went on to do.

“So, I had great respect for Bobby Jones, and for Clifford Roberts. They built a tournament there that is the best run tournament in the world. It’s the most beautiful tournament in the world.

“And it’s an honour to have won it three times. Second three times, which is the worst place to finish in a tournament. Because only your wife and your dog remember it. I finished top ten 14 times, made the most number of cuts until Tiger beat my record last year.

“So, going to Augusta is a massive honour.”

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Meanwhile, the South African admits there are two players in today’s game who impress him the most: Bryson DeChambeau and Tommy Fleetwood.

He is particularly hopeful that the Englishman can slip into a Green Jacket and join him at the annual Club Dinner.

“Those are the two that, I mean, I just love to watch those two guys play because they’re so courteous and friendly and nice to people,” Player says.

“It’s very possible,” he adds of Fleetwood’s winning chances. “You know, you can never say who’s going to win majors. You can take Nicklaus, even Nicklaus, who has the best record in golf was second 19 times. I was second seven.

“So, you could finish, you could, don’t even say you’re going to win him. But Tommy Fleetwood has a great chance, obviously. And I really wish he would.”