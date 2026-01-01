British reality TV star Jordan Wright found dead at 33 in Thailand drainage ditch

“The Only Way Is Essex” star Jordan Wright has died. He was 33.

The British reality TV star was found dead in a drainage canal in Thailand on March 14, Daily Mail reported Thursday.

The outlet reported that the body of a British man — who was later identified as Wright — was discovered face down in stagnant water by a Burmese worker close to Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, at around 12:30 p.m. local time Saturday.

At the time of his death, Wright was wearing a gray T-shirt and black pants, but was barefoot.

“The Only Way Is Essex” star Jordan Wright (seen here in 2022) was found dead in a Thailand canal. He was 33.

Per authorities, he had been dead for no more than two days when discovered. jordan wright/ instagram

Authorities reportedly found his brand-new iPhone 17 on a nearby bank, and his pockets contained a hotel key card for COCO Phuket Bangtao, a 20-minute walk from where he was found.

Police chief Sutthirak Chuthong of Choeng Thale district station also confirmed to the Daily Mail that hotel staff had been trying to contact Wright because he “never checked out” of his room on March 13, like he was supposed to.

After searching his hotel room, they discovered “no signs of forced entry or other irregularities.”

However, “CCTV footage showed that he appeared restless and was moving back and forth in front of the hotel before leaving the area. His movements eventually led to the location where his body was later discovered.”

Wright (seen here in 2025) had been staying at a hotel nearby.

Authorities confirmed there were no signs of physical assault or forced entry into his room. jordan wright / instagram

Chuthong added, “We are still waiting for the autopsy results from Vachira Phuket Hospital to determine whether drugs were present in his system.”

Police Lieutenant Colonel Suthirak Chuthong of the Choeng Thale Police Station said Wright is believed to have been dead for no more than two days before being discovered.

“The case remains under investigation while we wait for the official autopsy results,” he added, noting that they cannot yet release a cause of death.

Wright rose to fame when he appeared in eight episodes of “Ex On The Beach” in 2017 and 17 episodes of “TOWIE” in 2018.

However, he was allegedly axed from ITV amid claims that he was taking sick time off from the London Fire Brigade to film the show.

He rose to fame for appearing on “Ex On The Beach” in 2017 and “TOWIE” in 2018. jordan wright / instagram

He moved to Thailand just four months ago. Beretta/Sims / Shutterstock

Wright later quit reality TV to return to his job as a firefighter.

However, he recently traded his career to become a financial investor, per his LinkedIn, and moved to Thailand to start a new life.

In December 2025, he shared an Instagram carousel featuring several shots of him in Phuket, which he captioned, “A very exciting year ahead

��

��

����

��

.”

By January, he announced he had officially moved to Thailand and called it “home” in his last Instagram post earlier this month.