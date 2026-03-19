Former world number one calls for Venus Williams to stop getting wildcards

Add as preferred source on Google

Venus Williams has lost her last eight matches on the WTA Tour.

The American tennis legend has been given wild cards to play events since her return at the Washington Open last year.

But since winning her first-round match in Washington, Williams has failed to make the most of those wild cards.

Who will win the Miami Open in 2026? Vote now!

Reacting to her latest defeat at Indian Wells, former world number one Yevgeny Kafelnikov called for Williams to stop getting wildcards.

Yevgeny Kafelnikov believes other players are more deserving of wildcards than Venus Williams

During the latest episode of ‘Hard Court‘, Kafelnikov said the following.

“Have you read Dmitry Tursunov’s telegram?” he said.

“After another Venus Williams defeat, he said, I have incredible respect for Venus Williams’ achievements. Multiple Grand Slam singles champion, world number one, but it’s time.

Venus Williams’ Grand Slam singles titles

“The wild card into the main draw would be useful for many girls.

“The same way Maria Sharapova received one in her time.

“This wild card could have been used more productively, and I, in principle, completely agree with him.”

Photo by Martin KEEP / AFP via Getty Images

Kafelnikov agrees with Tursunov and doesn’t think Williams deserves any more wildcards.

Looking at her recent form, the Russian duo might have a point…

Venus Williams’ losing run

Loss Match Opponent Result Score Days since last win – 2025 Washington Open – 1R Peyton Stearns WIN 6-3, 6-4 0 1 2025 Washington Open – 2R Magdalena Frech LOSS 2-6, 2-6 2 2 2025 Cincinnati Open – 1R Jessica Bouzas Maneiro LOSS 4-6, 4-6 15 3 2025 US Open – 1R Karolina Muchova LOSS 3-6, 6-2, 1-6 34 4 2026 ASB Classic – 1R Magda Linette LOSS 4-6, 6-4, 2-6 167 5 2026 Hobart International – 1R Tatjana Maria LOSS 4-6, 3-6 174 6 2026 Australian Open – 1R Olga Danilovic LOSS 7-6, 3-6, 4-6 179 7 2026 ATX Open – 1R Ajla Tomljanovic LOSS 4-6, 1-6 216 8 2026 Indian Wells – 1R Diane Parry LOSS 3-6, 7-6, 1-6 225 – 2026 Miami Open – 1R Francesca Jones TBD TBD 238 Venus Williams’ losing streak on the WTA Tour

Williams hasn’t won a match in 238 days, ‘wasting’ a handful of wild cards over that period.

She’s been given another for the upcoming Miami Open.

There, she will play Great Britain’s Francesca Jones, who is on a losing streak of her own.

Francesca Jones’ losing run

Loss Match Opponent Result Score Days since last win – 2026 ASB Classic – 2R Sinja Kraus WIN 1-6, 6-4, 6-1 0 1 2026 ASB Classic – QF Xinyu Wang LOSS 4-6, 3-4 (RET) 1 2 2026 Australian Open – 1R Linda Klimovicova LOSS 2-6, 2-3 (RET) 12 3 2026 ATX Open – 1R Peyton Stearns LOSS 6-3, 3-6, 2-6 49 4 2026 Indian Wells – 1R Kayla Day LOSS 3-6, 1-6 57 5 2026 Miami Open – 1R Venus Williams TBD TBD 70 Francesca Jones’ losing run on the WTA Tour

Neither player will step out on court feeling confident.

But if Williams is ever going to pick up another win, surely this is her best chance!

Has Venus Williams ever won the Miami Open?

Yes, she has!

The 45-year-old won her first-ever WTA 1000 title at the Miami Open back in 1998.

Venus Williams at the 1998 Miami Open

Williams defeated Russia’s Anna Kournikova in the final to win the first of her nine WTA 1000 titles.

28 Mar 1998: A portrait of Venus Williams taken as she poses for the camera with her trophie during the 10th day of the Lipton Championships in Key Biscayne, Florida. Mandatory Credit: Al Bello /Allsport

She repeated the feat a year later, defending the title, beating her sister, Serena Williams, in the final.

Venus Williams at the 1999 Miami Open

Williams never won another Miami Open title, although she did reach the final in 2010, losing out to Kim Clijsters.

It’s highly unlikely that Williams will add to her tally in 2026, but a single win would surely feel just as rewarding.

Williams will play Jones in the first round of the Miami Open on Wednesday, March 18.